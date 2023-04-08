Woman Shot After Heated Argument With Man On E. 19th Street

A woman was shot just before noon on Saturday on E. 19th Street after a heated argument with a man.
The suspect remained on the scene and was taken into custody.
The woman suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital.
The details of the incident are still under investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.