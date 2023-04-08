Woman With 3 Kids Says Man Tried To Get In Her Car At Her Ooltewah Home

A woman with three children said a man tried to get into her vehicle at her Ooltewah home late Saturday morning.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Wendy’s at 6009 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road to make contact with a woman in reference to an attempted carjacking. Additional deputies were en route to the victim’s residence on Double Eagle Court where the alleged incident took place in an attempt to locate the suspect.

The victim advised deputies that she and her three children arrived home around 11:45 a.m. when an older model black SUV pulled in behind her and parked on the street parallel to her vehicle blocking her driveway.

A white male exited his vehicle and walked into her garage. The man then walked to the passenger side of her vehicle and attempted to open the passenger side rear door. The victim then attempted to back her vehicle up to exit her property. The man entered his vehicle and backed up. The victim then drove through her yard to exit the property.

The man and his vehicle remained on scene and eventually left the residence and traveled back towards Snow Hill Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively pursuing leads in an attempt to locate the suspect. A video of the man was taken by the victim’s doorbell camera.

The HCSO is asking the public if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this vehicle or know someone matching this description to please contact 423-622-0022.