Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, LAKENYA
3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071860
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ANGEL GONZALEZ, CHARLIE BRIAN
900 AIRPORT RD LOT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 374213529
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BURNETT, DAMON LAVELLE
2412 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CANNON, CHRISTOPHER Q
726 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041223
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARTER, ANTHONY BRANDON
160 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477246
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
774 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
CAR JACKING
DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG ASSAULT)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL
5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, LINDSEY MARIE
2313 BUFFALO LN SODDY DAISY, 373793114
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARRETT, JASON MATTHEW
9105 BROYLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
12832 NEWNAM GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
HARVEY, ELLIS LUKE
367 FERWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 307413487
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HENDERSON, HAROLD CRISMAN
500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HORN, MARCUS CRAIG
3204 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 36411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HUNKAPILLER, JEREMY EDWARD
145 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 374054633
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IVERSEN, LAWRENCE W
419 HOUGE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JENNINGS, TAYLOR LYNNEA
1721 STONE CASTLE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373125873
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, BOBBY RAY
1725 HAMILL RD Hixson, 373434904
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
JOHNSON, OMEASHA FAY
1226 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
KYLE, LOWELL HOWARD
119 PELL DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE
518 BRUNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374156205
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFNSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SPEEDING
MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY
952 BORTED DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO MINO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
MOORER, DEMETRIS LAMAR
416 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112705
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
MORTON, HALEY CAROLINE
388 BROWNWOOD CIR RINGGOLD, 307365615
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN
6246 WELDON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
PEREZ -GOMERZ, CELSO OSVALDO
3606 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
IMPROPER PARKING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE
6931 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS, ERICA ASHLEY
3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE
727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, LAURA KEYONAIECH
128 CALFORNIA AVE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOODY, JULIE GEORGEANNA
2812 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
