Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, LAKENYA

3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071860

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ANGEL GONZALEZ, CHARLIE BRIAN

900 AIRPORT RD LOT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 374213529

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BURNETT, DAMON LAVELLE

2412 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



CANNON, CHRISTOPHER Q

726 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041223

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARTER, ANTHONY BRANDON

160 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477246

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

774 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CAR JACKING



DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE

1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG ASSAULT)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL

5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, LINDSEY MARIE

2313 BUFFALO LN SODDY DAISY, 373793114

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GARRETT, JASON MATTHEW

9105 BROYLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

12832 NEWNAM GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F



HARVEY, ELLIS LUKE

367 FERWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 307413487

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HENDERSON, HAROLD CRISMAN

500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HORN, MARCUS CRAIG

3204 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 36411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



HUNKAPILLER, JEREMY EDWARD

145 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 374054633

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



IVERSEN, LAWRENCE W

419 HOUGE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JENNINGS, TAYLOR LYNNEA

1721 STONE CASTLE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373125873

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOHNSON, BOBBY RAY

1725 HAMILL RD Hixson, 373434904

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE



JOHNSON, OMEASHA FAY

1226 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



KYLE, LOWELL HOWARD

119 PELL DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE

518 BRUNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374156205

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFNSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

SPEEDING



MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY

952 BORTED DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS

1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO MINO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



MOORER, DEMETRIS LAMAR

416 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112705

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



MORTON, HALEY CAROLINE

388 BROWNWOOD CIR RINGGOLD, 307365615

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN

514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN

6246 WELDON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE



PEREZ -GOMERZ, CELSO OSVALDO

3606 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

IMPROPER PARKING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE

6931 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



THOMAS, ERICA ASHLEY

3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE

727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WILLIAMS, LAURA KEYONAIECH

128 CALFORNIA AVE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE

4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WOODY, JULIE GEORGEANNA

2812 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, LAKENYA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ANGEL GONZALEZ, CHARLIE BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BICKERSTAFF, JONATHAN ASHALIN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BURNETT, DAMON LAVELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/22/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY CANNON, CHRISTOPHER Q

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARTER, ANTHONY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/30/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/27/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CAR JACKING DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/24/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG ASSAULT)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY EVANS, LINDSEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GARRETT, JASON MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/06/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/18/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F HARVEY, ELLIS LUKE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HORN, MARCUS CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION IVERSEN, LAWRENCE W

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JENNINGS, TAYLOR LYNNEA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, OMEASHA FAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/19/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/28/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFNSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

SPEEDING MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO MINO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

MOORER, DEMETRIS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE MORTON, HALEY CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/02/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/31/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE PEREZ -GOMERZ, CELSO OSVALDO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/03/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

IMPROPER PARKING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SANDRIDGE, DOLLIETHEA LAMARJELENE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE THOMAS, ERICA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILLIAMS, LAURA KEYONAIECH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/22/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY