  • Sunday, April 9, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, LAKENYA 
3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071860 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ANGEL GONZALEZ, CHARLIE BRIAN 
900 AIRPORT RD LOT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 374213529 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BURNETT, DAMON LAVELLE 
2412 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CANNON, CHRISTOPHER Q 
726 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041223 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARTER, ANTHONY BRANDON 
160 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477246 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
774 HOLLAND JOHNSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
CAR JACKING

DAVIS, MONTRELL DONELL 
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE 
1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG ASSAULT)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ESTES, ANTWONNE JAMAL 
5010 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, LINDSEY MARIE 
2313 BUFFALO LN SODDY DAISY, 373793114 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GARRETT, JASON MATTHEW 
9105 BROYLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL 
12832 NEWNAM GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F

HARVEY, ELLIS LUKE 
367 FERWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 307413487 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HENDERSON, HAROLD CRISMAN 
500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HORN, MARCUS CRAIG 
3204 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 36411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HUNKAPILLER, JEREMY EDWARD 
145 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 374054633 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IVERSEN, LAWRENCE W 
419 HOUGE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JENNINGS, TAYLOR LYNNEA 
1721 STONE CASTLE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373125873 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, BOBBY RAY 
1725 HAMILL RD Hixson, 373434904 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

JOHNSON, OMEASHA FAY 
1226 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

KYLE, LOWELL HOWARD 
119 PELL DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE 
518 BRUNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374156205 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFNSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SPEEDING

MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY 
952 BORTED DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS 
1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO MINO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

MOORER, DEMETRIS LAMAR 
416 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112705 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MORTON, HALEY CAROLINE 
388 BROWNWOOD CIR RINGGOLD, 307365615 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN 
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NEARY, CHRISTOPHER BRENDEN 
6246 WELDON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

PEREZ -GOMERZ, CELSO OSVALDO 
3606 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
IMPROPER PARKING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE 
6931 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS, ERICA ASHLEY 
3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE 
727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS, LAURA KEYONAIECH 
128 CALFORNIA AVE REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE 
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOODY, JULIE GEORGEANNA 
2812 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

