Latest Headlines

Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History

  • Sunday, April 9, 2023

I was disappointed that the Tennessee Legislature voted to expel members legally protesting this important issue of gun control in America.

This vote was led by Republicans. I do applaud those Republicans that did not vote to expel. They thought for themselves - not just go along with the wave.

I am not angry with my friends in the Legislature. I love them, but I feel they are on the wrong side of history here. I hate that they will carry that vote on their shoulders through the years.

Evidently they don’t recall a few years back when the Legislature was trying to pass a state income tax. Conservatives, Republicans and some Democrats protested vigorously. They drove their vehicles around the Capitol blowing their horns and using loudspeakers while the Legislature was in session. They screamed from the balcony “No tax”. Not only was there no punishment, the protest worked. It was a legitimate protest.

The issue of guns in the wrong hands killing some 60,000 Americans a year is a legitimate protest. Protesting on a Legislature that has pretty much turned its back on the issue.

Through the years Americans have always protested when their leaders ignored their pleas. The Boston Tea Party, Women’s suffrage and the Civil Rights Movement are all examples of the people speaking out to make change. Here We are again.

I’m sorry that our leaders say this disrupted their meeting but guns in the hands of people who should not have them are disrupting our schools, churches, malls, clubs, Country Music concerts, people in their homes watching TV or sleeping, and people sitting on their porch or working in their yard or driving down the street.

The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution states that the main purpose of the document is to
ensure domestic tranquility and to keep its citizens safe.

I believe in the right of good people being able to go armed and protect themselves, but this is not what’s happening. Government is allowing young minds and mean and violent people to get all kinds of weapons to rob and hijack and kill.

I am disappointed that our Vice President came to Nashville as it makes this look like a political issue. This is not a Republican vs. Democrat; Black vs. While or FOX vs. CNN issue. This is an anti-crime public safety issue that cannot be ignored.

This gun issue and the Illegal Border Crossings are two matters America needs to fix now.

I think our governor is a decent man. I voted for him and contributed financially to his campaign. However, I have learned he is extremely pro-gun and he, along with the gun lobbyists, are training the Legislators to vote more guns and ignore and overlook tremendous issues with guns.

For example, the Nashville school murders. His solution is more guns in the schools. He ignores or overlooks that this killer had gone to five different gun stores purchasing seven guns - some military style, then shooting their way into the school murdering these innocent children.

The killer had a map showing their plan to go to the Green Hills Mall. So when putting armed guards in schools, what about malls? Or is a better plan to get guns out of these killers' hands?

To show how out of touch the Legislature is they proposed a bill allowing teachers to carry guns, but they would have to have training and a background check. This may be a good idea. But they don’t require it out in public with this Open Carry Law that allows people to have no training ( Police hate that law). It needs to be repealed immediately because of the unintended consequences It has caused.

It is my hope that our Legislature will listen to the people and not be pressured by the gun lobbyists who represent gun manufactures and gun dealers who want to pass more laws to sell more guns.

I hope I have not angered my Republican friends. However, to be a strong party you must have different opinions and discuss them rather than hide down the hall and just vote with the flow.

I have talked with many Police, Republicans, Democrats and Independents who feel as I do.

I encourage you to speak out on this most important issue of our time. I don’t have a big following but many of you do.

Please encourage your Legislators to stand strong and vote with their heart.

“There go the people. I am their leader. I must follow.”

Russell Bean

Latest Headlines
UTC Golfers Win Again At Hoosier Collegiate Invitational
  • Sports
  • 4/9/2023
Easter Sunrise Service Held At Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • Breaking News
  • 4/9/2023
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Roommates Stole His Laptop And Phone; Women Steal From Dollar Tree
  • Breaking News
  • 4/9/2023
Red Wolves Edge Knoxville For First Win Of The Season
  • Sports
  • 4/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/9/2023
Volunteers Sought For Southern Amateur Tournament Held At The Honors Course
  • Sports
  • 4/8/2023
Opinion
Keep Chattanooga Dollars In Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2023

If find it disheartening that the liberal-led city of Chattanooga is spending $1 million with a Brazilian company to redo its website. Kelly stated in the article, “We have a lot of really smart ... more

He Has Risen
  • 4/8/2023

The Easter bunny has hopped into town And scattered colorful eggs all around The children are filled with so much glee As they try to get eggs out of the tree The eggs are hidden all ... more

The Party Of Small Government, Fiscal Responsibility And Law And Order
  • 4/8/2023

The Tenth Amendment states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.“ ... more

Opinion
Democratic Legislators Were Ousted For Being Black And Effective Leaders
  • 4/8/2023
The Cost Of Dissent
  • 4/7/2023
We Don't Need A State Rifle
  • 4/7/2023
Actions Of GOP Legislators Should Anger Us All
  • 4/7/2023
The Absurdity Of Republican Pro-Gun Arguments - And Response (2)
  • 4/7/2023
Breaking News
Woman Shot After Heated Argument With Man On E. 19th Street
  • 4/8/2023
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Roommates Stole His Laptop And Phone; Women Steal From Dollar Tree
  • 4/9/2023
Easter Sunrise Service Held At Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 4/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/9/2023
Man Tries To Get Into Vehicle Occupied By 13-Year-Old Boy At Middle Valley Dollar General; Arrest Made
  • 4/8/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: DeSean Bishop Of Knoxville Karns Is Spring Sensation For Vols
  • 4/8/2023
Red Wolves Edge Knoxville For First Win Of The Season
  • 4/9/2023
UTC Golfers Win Again At Hoosier Collegiate Invitational
  • 4/9/2023
Volunteers Sought For Southern Amateur Tournament Held At The Honors Course
  • 4/8/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Drop Two In Alabama
  • 4/8/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
  • 4/10/2023
John Shearer: Touring Old Brainerd Junior High That Is Being Converted Into Community Center
  • 4/8/2023
TVRM Transferring Historic Steam Locomotive To Pennsylvania Preservation Trust
TVRM Transferring Historic Steam Locomotive To Pennsylvania Preservation Trust
  • 4/7/2023
Gallery at Blackwell Spring Show Runs May 5-July 28
  • 4/8/2023
Several Upcoming Events Around Town Get Temporary Beer Permits
  • 4/7/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/6/2023
Sopranist Jeron Devonté Concert Is April 16
  • 4/6/2023
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
  • 4/7/2023
Premier Of Pennywhistle Is At The Seed Theatre April 14
Premier Of Pennywhistle Is At The Seed Theatre April 14
  • 4/6/2023
ETC "How We Buried Joseph Stalin" April 14-22
  • 4/5/2023
Opinion
Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History
  • 4/9/2023
Nashville Farce - And Response
  • 4/8/2023
Keep Chattanooga Dollars In Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Business
Trenton Pressing Breaks Ground On New $10 Million Manufacturing Facility
  • 4/6/2023
Ribbon Cutting Held For Hamilton Forensic Unit
Ribbon Cutting Held For Hamilton Forensic Unit
  • 4/5/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 10-14
  • 4/6/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Receives $500,000 For Rent Relief
  • 4/8/2023
Nashville Home Prices Remain Strong As Inventory Continues To Restrict Market
  • 4/6/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Ongoing Commitment To Fair Housing
  • 4/6/2023
Student Scene
Brainerd High School Senior Maurquez Thompson Receives 1st Annual Carol Jenkins Barnett And Publix Community Service Scholarship
Brainerd High School Senior Maurquez Thompson Receives 1st Annual Carol Jenkins Barnett And Publix Community Service Scholarship
  • 4/9/2023
Elks Lodge Presents JROTC Award To Central High School Cadet
Elks Lodge Presents JROTC Award To Central High School Cadet
  • 4/9/2023
CSCC Holds 11th Annual Multicultural Fair
  • 4/7/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
  • 4/8/2023
No Bunny Compares To These Parkridge East Hospital Babies
  • 4/7/2023
Cempa Community Care To Open New Walk-In Clinic At Metropolitan Ministries’ Impact Hub
  • 4/6/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
  • 4/9/2023
Free Entrance April 22 At Point Park On Lookout Mountain In Celebration Of National Park Week
  • 4/7/2023
Southern Adventist University Professor Calls For Help In Spotting Invasive Spider In Southeast Regions
  • 4/7/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Jose Ramirez Embodies Redemptive Mission Of Chattanooga Sports Ministries
  • 4/9/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts Historic Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Day That's Good Because Of What Happened Next
Bob Tamasy: The Day That's Good Because Of What Happened Next
  • 4/6/2023
Obituaries
Laura Evelyn Trent
Laura Evelyn Trent
  • 4/9/2023
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
  • 4/9/2023
Willa Jean O'Quinn
Willa Jean O'Quinn
  • 4/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Hannah, Patricia "Annette" McClure (Cleveland)
Hannah, Patricia "Annette" McClure (Cleveland)
  • 4/9/2023
Headrick, Sandra Hill (Dalton)
Headrick, Sandra Hill (Dalton)
  • 4/9/2023
Aldridge, Wynton Gene (Cohutta)
Aldridge, Wynton Gene (Cohutta)
  • 4/9/2023