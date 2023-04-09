Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History

I was disappointed that the Tennessee Legislature voted to expel members legally protesting this important issue of gun control in America.

This vote was led by Republicans. I do applaud those Republicans that did not vote to expel. They thought for themselves - not just go along with the wave.

I am not angry with my friends in the Legislature. I love them, but I feel they are on the wrong side of history here. I hate that they will carry that vote on their shoulders through the years.

Evidently they don’t recall a few years back when the Legislature was trying to pass a state income tax. Conservatives, Republicans and some Democrats protested vigorously. They drove their vehicles around the Capitol blowing their horns and using loudspeakers while the Legislature was in session. They screamed from the balcony “No tax”. Not only was there no punishment, the protest worked. It was a legitimate protest.

The issue of guns in the wrong hands killing some 60,000 Americans a year is a legitimate protest. Protesting on a Legislature that has pretty much turned its back on the issue.

Through the years Americans have always protested when their leaders ignored their pleas. The Boston Tea Party, Women’s suffrage and the Civil Rights Movement are all examples of the people speaking out to make change. Here We are again.

I’m sorry that our leaders say this disrupted their meeting but guns in the hands of people who should not have them are disrupting our schools, churches, malls, clubs, Country Music concerts, people in their homes watching TV or sleeping, and people sitting on their porch or working in their yard or driving down the street.



The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution states that the main purpose of the document is to

ensure domestic tranquility and to keep its citizens safe.



I believe in the right of good people being able to go armed and protect themselves, but this is not what’s happening. Government is allowing young minds and mean and violent people to get all kinds of weapons to rob and hijack and kill.



I am disappointed that our Vice President came to Nashville as it makes this look like a political issue. This is not a Republican vs. Democrat; Black vs. While or FOX vs. CNN issue. This is an anti-crime public safety issue that cannot be ignored.

This gun issue and the Illegal Border Crossings are two matters America needs to fix now.

I think our governor is a decent man. I voted for him and contributed financially to his campaign. However, I have learned he is extremely pro-gun and he, along with the gun lobbyists, are training the Legislators to vote more guns and ignore and overlook tremendous issues with guns.

For example, the Nashville school murders. His solution is more guns in the schools. He ignores or overlooks that this killer had gone to five different gun stores purchasing seven guns - some military style, then shooting their way into the school murdering these innocent children.

The killer had a map showing their plan to go to the Green Hills Mall. So when putting armed guards in schools, what about malls? Or is a better plan to get guns out of these killers' hands?

To show how out of touch the Legislature is they proposed a bill allowing teachers to carry guns, but they would have to have training and a background check. This may be a good idea. But they don’t require it out in public with this Open Carry Law that allows people to have no training ( Police hate that law). It needs to be repealed immediately because of the unintended consequences It has caused.



It is my hope that our Legislature will listen to the people and not be pressured by the gun lobbyists who represent gun manufactures and gun dealers who want to pass more laws to sell more guns.

I hope I have not angered my Republican friends. However, to be a strong party you must have different opinions and discuss them rather than hide down the hall and just vote with the flow.

I have talked with many Police, Republicans, Democrats and Independents who feel as I do.

I encourage you to speak out on this most important issue of our time. I don’t have a big following but many of you do.

Please encourage your Legislators to stand strong and vote with their heart.

“There go the people. I am their leader. I must follow.”

Russell Bean