9-Story Overlook Apartment Building Evacuated Due To Accidental Fire Sunday Night

  • Monday, May 1, 2023

A fire at a Chattanooga apartment complex Sunday night was accidental in nature and caused smoke to travel to all nine floors of the high rise structure.

Chattanooga Fire Blue Shift companies were called at 10:26 p.m. to the Overlook Apartments at 1201 Boynton Drive.

A burnt cardboard box was thrown down the trash chute from the 8th floor following a cooking mishap. It caught the trash compactor on fire on the main floor and smoked up the entire building as smoke traveled up the trash chute. Most residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters tackled the trash compactor fire and got it extinguished. Then they ventilated every floor.

Residents returned to their apartments once the smoke was cleared. There were no injuries.

Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Engine 12, Quint 14, Quint 17, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded.

