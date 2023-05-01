Homicide Prosecutor Asked To Resign, DA Wamp Says

Homicide Prosecutor Michael Dowd was asked to resign on Sunday, District Attorney Coty Wamp said.

She said, "Multiple factors were considered when making this decision and the resignation cannot be attributed to one single incident.

"This will in no way affect the prosecution of pending homicides in Hamilton County or our focus on violent crime.

"The role of Chief Homicide Prosecutor is extremely important in the District Attorney’s Office and an announcement as to who will next fill this role will be made in the near future."

Prosecutor Dowd, who came here from California, ripped the TBI Crime Lab at a hearing in Criminal Court on Friday, saying the lab was taking far too long to return ballistics testing results.

He said he has taken a position with another DA office outside of Tennessee.