Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Multiple Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Bradmore Lane resulted in the driver being arrested for driving on a license revoked for DUI, possession of methamphetamines and other narcotics and drug paraphernalia. They were also arrested on active Hamilton County warrants for the same offenses.

A business alarm was activated in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. Everything checked out ok.



Lost identification cards for an individual who had filled out a job application at a business in the Apison Crossing plaza yesterday were returned when police took them to the individual’s residence.



Two vehicles backing up in the Regions bank parking lot struck each other in the rear bumpers.

A report was made.An alarm was activated at a home in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. All doors and windows were found secure. There were no signs of forced entry.An individual and their dog were asked to leave the Walmart property at the request of management. They left without incident.Police were dispatched to a disorder at the Walmart. The disorder resolved itself before the officers’ arrival.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant for shoplifting.A traffic stop in the 5400 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with possession of illegal narcotics.An officer checked on a reported injured deer in the 5500 block of Tallant Road, but nothing was located.An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. The doors were all found to be locked and secure.A traffic stop in the 8600 block of Apison Pike resulted in the vehicle occupant’s arrest for a petition to revoke bond warrant out of Collegedale for an original drug related charge.A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear in court and driving on a suspended license.A residential alarm was activated in the 3800 block of Prospect Church Road. The home was checked and everything was found to be ok.