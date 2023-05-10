Latest Headlines

Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Multiple Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, May 10, 2023

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Bradmore Lane resulted in the driver being arrested for driving on a license revoked for DUI, possession of methamphetamines and other narcotics and drug paraphernalia. They were also arrested on active Hamilton County warrants for the same offenses. 

A business alarm was activated in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. Everything checked out ok. 

Lost identification cards for an individual who had filled out a job application at a business in the Apison Crossing plaza yesterday were returned when police took them to the individual’s residence. 

Two vehicles backing up in the Regions bank parking lot struck each other in the rear bumpers.

A report was made. 

An alarm was activated at a home in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. All doors and windows were found secure. There were no signs of forced entry.

An individual and their dog were asked to leave the Walmart property at the request of management. They left without incident. 

Police were dispatched to a disorder at the Walmart. The disorder resolved itself before the officers’ arrival. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant for shoplifting. 
 
A traffic stop in the 5400 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with possession of illegal narcotics. 

An officer checked on a reported injured deer in the 5500 block of Tallant Road, but nothing was located. 

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. The doors were all found to be locked and secure. 

A traffic stop in the 8600 block of Apison Pike resulted in the vehicle occupant’s arrest for a petition to revoke bond warrant out of Collegedale for an original drug related charge. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear in court and driving on a suspended license. 

A residential alarm was activated in the 3800 block of Prospect Church Road. The home was checked and everything was found to be ok. 

Latest Headlines
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Multiple Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2023
Bradley Central Defeats Walker Valley For 5-AAAA Baseball Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/10/2023
Rhea Co. Tops Walker Valley, 2-1, For 5-AAAA Softball Crown
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/9/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, May 9th
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/9/2023
Signal Mountain Edges Red Bank In District 8-AA Soccer Semi, 2-1
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/9/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Parked At 911 Center Thinks It’s Safest Place To Be; Man’s Truck Is Stolen When He Leaves It Running
  • 5/10/2023

There was a suspicious man parked in a silver sedan in front of the 911 Telecommunications Center at 3404 Amnicola Hwy. The occupant said he was homeless and believed people were following him. ... more

Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Multiple Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/10/2023

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Bradmore Lane resulted in the driver being arrested for driving on a license revoked for DUI, possession of methamphetamines and other narcotics and drug paraphernalia. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/10/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE 1990 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 37347 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Approves Budget With No Tax Hike On 1st Reading
  • 5/9/2023
City Council Approves New STVR Setup On 1st Reading
  • 5/9/2023
Pilot Who Died In Plane Crash Near Reliance Was Northeast Georgia Physician
Pilot Who Died In Plane Crash Near Reliance Was Northeast Georgia Physician
  • 5/9/2023
City Begins Gearing Up For New Black Creek Fire Hall
  • 5/9/2023
Police Blotter: Found Gun Is Actually A Toy; Women At Vet Hospital At 3 AM Waiting For Cat To Have Surgery
  • 5/9/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Advice For The New Commissioner Of Education
  • 5/8/2023
The Good Of The Nation Above Partisan Politics
  • 5/7/2023
Sports
Lookouts Reliever Jake Wong Called Up To Louisville; Pitchers Glogoski, Cachutt Added
  • 5/9/2023
UTC's Zalewska Has 3-Point Lead At NCAA Golf Regionals
  • 5/9/2023
Cleveland State Baseball Loses 10-7 In TCCAA Tournament
  • 5/8/2023
Darlene Werhnyak, Lindsay Berry, Theresa Walter, Jean Cates Are CWGA Winners
  • 5/9/2023
Jessie Hughes Remains As UCRA Points Leader
Jessie Hughes Remains As UCRA Points Leader
  • 5/8/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Coronation, Kentucky Derby, Old Sports Stars Dying, And Lookouts Game
  • 5/9/2023
2 Naturalization Ceremonies Set For May 16
  • 5/9/2023
Did You Know? Law Day - 2023
Did You Know? Law Day - 2023
  • 5/10/2023
Area Writer, Artist Create New Comic Book
  • 5/9/2023
The Salvation Army Opens Registration For Day And Overnight Summer Camps
  • 5/9/2023
Entertainment
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
  • 5/9/2023
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
  • 5/8/2023
Dalton Civitan Music Festival Will Be May 20
  • 5/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/9/2023
Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift’s Record Breaking Continues In Nashville
  • 5/7/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
City Council Approves 10-Year PILOT For Kordsa
  • 5/9/2023
AG Skrmetti Says Those Who Paid TurboTax For Free Services To Get Settlement
  • 5/9/2023
CBL Properties Declares Cash Dividend
  • 5/9/2023
Real Estate
City to Award $3 Million In Federal Funds For Affordable Housing Creation And Preservation
  • 5/9/2023
236 New Apartment Units Coming On Hunter Road
  • 5/8/2023
Nashville Has 2,753 Home Closings In April
  • 5/8/2023
Student Scene
UTC Alum And Chattanooga Native Sara Marc Headed To France After Acceptance Into Prestigious Program
UTC Alum And Chattanooga Native Sara Marc Headed To France After Acceptance Into Prestigious Program
  • 5/9/2023
Bright School Students Build Rowboat
  • 5/9/2023
CSCC Workforce Development Holds MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Workforce Development Holds MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 5/9/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
Travel
Tennessee Celebrates Record $27.5 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 5/9/2023
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
  • 5/9/2023
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Church
Resuce 82 Planning Its 4th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 5/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
  • 5/8/2023
Mimi Tin To Be Guest Speaker At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon On May 25
  • 5/8/2023
Obituaries
Robert "Bob" Freeman
Robert "Bob" Freeman
  • 5/10/2023
Arnold Godwin
Arnold Godwin
  • 5/9/2023
Ray Hugh Ridge
  • 5/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Durham, Joyce Hogsett (Calhoun)
Durham, Joyce Hogsett (Calhoun)
  • 5/9/2023
Keaton, Elvin O. (Grandview)
Keaton, Elvin O. (Grandview)
  • 5/9/2023
Quarles, Cassandra Renea (Jasper)
Quarles, Cassandra Renea (Jasper)
  • 5/9/2023