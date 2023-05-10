Latest Headlines

Upcoming Broadway Series Includes Book Of Mormon, Kill A Mockingbird

  • Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The 2023-2024 season of Broadway at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium will include The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Annie, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls and Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird.

Hamilton will be coming the following season.

The upcoming series will include a total of 24 performances.

Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation, said, “We are thrilled to announce yet another impressive and diverse season of Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium. Whether you’re a fan of classic musicals, new hits, or even American plays, this season is sure to appeal to a wide range of theater lovers. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is extremely proud to be able to bring you the best of touring Broadway right here in Chattanooga.”

He said, "The best way to guarantee tickets to Hamilton is to purchase a season package for the 2023-2024 season. Subscribers will then have the opportunity to renew for the 2024-2025 season, thus securing their seats for Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public."

The 2023-2024 Broadway season will once again be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium while the historic Tivoli Theatre is temporarily closed for renovations.

Mr. Wilkinson said, "To renew a current subscription now through Friday, June 16, or to purchase a new subscription starting May 22, please visit TivoliChattanooga.com or call the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Box Office at (423) 757-5580.

"The Tivoli Theatre Foundation offers the opportunity to choose between four packages, with a choice of tickets for six, five, four or three shows in the season. Additional subscription benefits include first notification of next year’s season, free same-show ticket exchanges and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the general public."

THE BOOK OF MORMON – NOVEMBER 10-12, 2023

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

COME FROM AWAY – JANUARY 20-21, 2024

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

ANNIE – FEBRUARY 24-25, 2024

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatre goers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most. Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award- winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL – MARCH 26-28, 2024

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE – everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show – is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet.” (The Guardian) You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human...atJAGGED LITTLE PILL.

MEAN GIRLS – MAY 3-5, 2024

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon). The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside- jokery.” USA Today says, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

HARPER LEE’S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – JUNE 7-9, 2024

The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD– “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) – has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

More information on the Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium 2023-2024 season can be found at the Foundation’s website TivoliChattanooga.com.

In addition to the 2023-2024 Broadway season titles, SHREK THE MUSICAL will be featured as an add on show April 2-3, 2024. This title will not be included in the 2023-2024 subscription season and will go on sale individually on a date TBD. Subscribers will have first access to tickets.

Officials said, "Take your Broadway experience to the next level and become a Friend of the Tivoli!This membership program gives loyal supporters the opportunity to enjoy exclusive members-only recognition and events, ticket pre-sale opportunities, film series discounts, VIP parking, and the new 1921 Society bar and lounge. In addition to these exciting members-only perks, Friends of the Tivoli contributions are tax deductible and ensure vibrant theatrical and performing arts at the Tivoli Theatre, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, and the Walker Theatre. To learn more, contact Amanda Fabrizio-Grzesik, Director of Development, atfriends@tivolichattanooga.com. You can also make your gift attivolichattanooga.comor by mailing a check to: The Tivoli Theatre Foundation, 399 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37402."

