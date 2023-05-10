Latest Headlines

Governor Lee Signs Bill To Place Armed SRO At Every Tennessee School

  • Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday signed school safety legislation that invests  more than $230 million to strengthen safety at public and private schools across the state.

He said, “Nothing is more important than Tennessee students and teachers returning home from school safely each day. Every year since 2019, we’ve worked with the General Assembly to prioritize school safety, and this year, we’ve passed significant measures to fund an armed SRO for every public school, enhance mental health support and boost physical security at public and private schools across Tennessee.” 

At the beginning of the 2023 legislative session, Governor Lee introduced a bill to strengthen physical security at every public school and enhance accountability in school safety protocols, in addition to an initial budget proposal that included $30 million for 122 Homeland Security agents to serve students at both public and private schools in every Tennessee county.

Following the tragic Covenant School shooting, Governor Lee said he worked with the General Assembly to enhance his legislation and increase funding in the Fiscal Year 23-24 budget to place an armed School Resource Officer (SRO) at every Tennessee public school, boost physical school security at public and private schools, and provide additional mental health resources for Tennesseans.

Enhanced School Safety Legislation

  • Enacts a multi-tiered accountability plan to ensure exterior doors are locked while students are present
  • Requires that private security guards receive active shooter training prior to being posted at schools 
  • Requires every school district to establish threat assessment teams to ensure students are connected to support services and behavioral health professionals when appropriate
  • Requires every public and private school to develop annual safety plans, including a newly required incident command drill for school leaders and law enforcement

$230 Million in School Safety Funding

  • $30 million for more than 100 Homeland Security agents across all 95 counties to serve Tennesseans and students in both public and non-public schools
  • $140 million for one full-time, armed School Resource Officer (SRO) for every public school
  • $40 million for public school security upgrades
  • $14 million for private school security upgrades
  • $8 million for additional School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons across the state
Latest Headlines
Cyber Incident Keeps Chattanooga State Classes Closed Through May 26
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2023
City And County Planning $250,000 Contribution Each To Clinica Medicos
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2023
Pedestrian Struck On East 3rd Street Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2023
County Commission Unfavorable To Putting 800-Foot Limit On STVRs In The County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2023
Woman Stabbed By Her Son Tuesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2023
Man Shot Early Wednesday Morning In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2023
Breaking News
City And County Planning $250,000 Contribution Each To Clinica Medicos
  • 5/10/2023

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Wednesday that the city and county are planning $250,000 gifts each to the Clinica Medicos to allow it to complete the construction of a new facility on Rossville ... more

Pedestrian Struck On East 3rd Street Wednesday Morning
  • 5/10/2023

A pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning on East 3rd Street. Chattanooga Police located a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. ... more

Woman Stabbed By Her Son Tuesday Afternoon
  • 5/10/2023

A woman was stabbed by her son Tuesday afternoon on Fairleigh Street. Chattanooga Police responded at 5:05 p.m. and fou nd a woman suffering from a non-life threatening injury. ... more

Breaking News
Man Shot Early Wednesday Morning In Chattanooga
  • 5/10/2023
Governor Lee Signs Bill To Place Armed SRO At Every Tennessee School
  • 5/10/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/10/23
  • 5/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/10/2023
Upcoming Broadway Series Includes Book Of Mormon, Kill A Mockingbird
  • 5/10/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Advice For The New Commissioner Of Education
  • 5/8/2023
The Good Of The Nation Above Partisan Politics
  • 5/7/2023
Sports
Lookouts Reliever Jake Wong Called Up To Louisville; Pitchers Glogoski, Cachutt Added
  • 5/9/2023
UTC's Zalewska Has 3-Point Lead At NCAA Golf Regionals
  • 5/9/2023
Cleveland State Baseball Loses 10-7 In TCCAA Tournament
  • 5/8/2023
Darlene Werhnyak, Lindsay Berry, Theresa Walter, Jean Cates Are CWGA Winners
  • 5/9/2023
Jessie Hughes Remains As UCRA Points Leader
Jessie Hughes Remains As UCRA Points Leader
  • 5/8/2023
Happenings
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Announces 2023 Nonprofit Celebrate Awards Winners
  • 5/10/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Coronation, Kentucky Derby, Old Sports Stars Dying, And Lookouts Game
  • 5/9/2023
2 Naturalization Ceremonies Set For May 16
  • 5/9/2023
Summer Open-Air Markets Return To Rossville BLVD
Summer Open-Air Markets Return To Rossville BLVD
  • 5/10/2023
Did You Know? Law Day - 2023
Did You Know? Law Day - 2023
  • 5/10/2023
Entertainment
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
  • 5/9/2023
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
  • 5/8/2023
Dalton Civitan Music Festival Will Be May 20
  • 5/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/9/2023
Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift’s Record Breaking Continues In Nashville
  • 5/7/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
City Council Approves 10-Year PILOT For Kordsa
  • 5/9/2023
AG Skrmetti Says Those Who Paid TurboTax For Free Services To Get Settlement
  • 5/9/2023
CBL Properties Declares Cash Dividend
  • 5/9/2023
Real Estate
City to Award $3 Million In Federal Funds For Affordable Housing Creation And Preservation
  • 5/9/2023
236 New Apartment Units Coming On Hunter Road
  • 5/8/2023
Nashville Has 2,753 Home Closings In April
  • 5/8/2023
Student Scene
UTC Alum And Chattanooga Native Sara Marc Headed To France After Acceptance Into Prestigious Program
UTC Alum And Chattanooga Native Sara Marc Headed To France After Acceptance Into Prestigious Program
  • 5/9/2023
Bright School Students Build Rowboat
  • 5/9/2023
CSCC Workforce Development Holds MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Workforce Development Holds MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 5/9/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
Travel
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Tennessee Celebrates Record $27.5 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 5/9/2023
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
  • 5/9/2023
Church
Resuce 82 Planning Its 4th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 5/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
  • 5/8/2023
Mimi Tin To Be Guest Speaker At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon On May 25
  • 5/8/2023
Obituaries
Barbara Jean Benford
Barbara Jean Benford
  • 5/10/2023
Robert "Bob" Freeman
Robert "Bob" Freeman
  • 5/10/2023
Arnold Godwin
Arnold Godwin
  • 5/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Mack, Helen (Douglasville)
  • 5/10/2023
Quinn, Bibi Shirah (Dalton)
Quinn, Bibi Shirah (Dalton)
  • 5/10/2023
Tallent, Era Dee Burnette (Cohutta)
Tallent, Era Dee Burnette (Cohutta)
  • 5/10/2023