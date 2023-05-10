Cyber Incident Keeps Chattanooga State Classes Closed Through May 26

A cyber security incident over the weekend will keep classes at Chattanooga State closed through May 26.

Officials said, "Classes that were scheduled to begin May 8–May 26 are canceled; information about refunds will be forthcoming. Classes May 8–Aug. 4 (13 weeks or full session) are currently delayed. Please check back daily to find out the current status of these classes.

"Study Abroad is not affected. If you have questions about your study abroad class, go directly to TNCIS.org."

Economic Workforce Development (EWD) classes will meet. SkillUp will meet.

Student services that are also currently unavailable include:

Student IDs

Parking Passes

Academic Advising

Financial Aid

Registration

Payments

Transcripts Requests

Testing

Career Services

Center for Access & Disability Services

Questions about these services cannot be answered because systems that are needed to answer the questions are currently locked down.

These services are open:

Library

Cafeteria

Daycare Center

Bookstore

Plant Ops staff report.

Supervisors will alert those employees who need to report to campus.

Do not contact IT, please. You will be notified when you are able to access computer systems.

These campus events that were scheduled are canceled: Retirement Celebration May 15.

