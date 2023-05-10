Latest Headlines

Construction To Begin On New Lake Resort Bridge; Completion Estimated September 2024

  • Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announced Wednesday that construction is set to begin on the new Lake Resort Bridge, and today released a tentative schedule of work and lane restrictions for the project. The $5.81 million project is being funded through the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program. The schedule is subject to change due to potential weather delays or other reasons. As general contractor for the project, Dement Construction estimates the completion date to be September 2024.

Lake Resort Drive is an evacuation route for Sequoyah Nuclear Plant and a detour when the Hamill Road grade crossing is blocked, and nearly 10,000 vehicles utilize this strategic corridor every day, officials said.

In 2013 and again in 2019, as a result of torrential rainfall throughout the region, Lake Resort Drive near the Chickamauga Dam started to show signs of damage with the formation of a large break in the surface pavement and the downhill shoulder.

Over 300 feet of the eastbound lane was slowly separating from the westbound lane.

Lake Resort Drive is located on a hillside above Lake Chickamauga with geological features that make it prone to ‘landslips’. Landslips are caused by the movement of soil, rocks, and other debris on unstable slopes. They can be unpredictable and dangerous and are very common in the Tennessee Valley. Areas of unstable, steep slopes can be stabilized with several reliable methods, it was stated.

On multiple occasions, the City of Chattanooga has attempted to stabilize the roadway:

  • 2013-2014 — Installation of a drainage system beneath the roadway; construction of a rock buttress to help hold the roadway in place.

  • 2019 — As a result of heavy rain, the hillside movement again resumed toward Lake Chickamauga.

  • 2020 — Road reduced to single lane, a deep patch temporary repair was made with the intent of reopening all lanes until a permanent fix could be determined.

Since stabilizing the entire hillside is not feasible, the city, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration have determined that constructing a roadway bridge at this location is the most prudent and resilient approach to maintaining this critical roadway. 

The three-span bridge over the hillside will be anchored into strong bedrock and will enable the structure to withstand the continuing shifting of the hillside, and the roadway to remain available.

CONSTRUCTION TIMELINE

Phase 1 – Wednesday, 5/10

No lane restrictions expected. Contractor is preparing the shoulder for work to begin.

Phase 2- Monday 5/15 – Monday 6/5 (estimate)

Lake Resort Drive narrowed to one lane, maintaining two-way travel with use of an electronic flagging (see included photograph). Maximum time until flagging reverses direction will be 3 minutes. Delays are expected during peak travel times, please plan accordingly.

Phase 3 – Tuesday, 6/6 (estimated) Duration 4-6 weeks

Lake Resort Drive use of two lanes temporarily restored while soil sample testing is conducted.  Contractor will continue shoulder work, please use caution in this area.

Phase 4 – Estimated Mid July

Lake Resort Drive will once again be narrowed to one lane, maintaining two-way travel with the use of an electronic flagging system. This phase will remain in place for 6 months with a brief reopening of two lanes, then followed by single lane until the end of the project.  A more precise time will be shared as the project progresses.

Progress

CDOT will be sharing updates on the construction of the Lake Resort Drive Bridge Project through the duration, including videos, photographs, interviews via social media and press releases.

IMAGES INCLUDED

  1. Damage to eastbound Lake Resort Drive due to landslip in 2020. A temporary repair was made in preparation for bridge placement.

  2. Engineering drawing of new bridge, above and side view.

  3. Sensitive Instruments installed to monitor any movement of the slope above, beneath and to the side of Lake Resort Drive. These monitors were critical in the decision making process to determine a bridge was required to save Lake Resort Drive.

  4. ‘Automatic flagman’, traffic lights which help protect single-lane movements around the work-site, will be in place for the majority of the project. The longest wait time will be 3 minutes per cycle.

