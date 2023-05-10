2 Bradley Schools Briefly Put On Lockdown After 911 Call That Later Was Believed To Be False

Two schools in Bradley County were put on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after Bradley County 911 received a call with third party information that someone may be shooting at a TVA site in the North Bradley/Charleston area. Authorities later said they believed it was a false call.

They were investigating to try to determine the validity of the call.

Walker Valley High School and Charleston Elementary were put on lockdown briefly as a precaution. However, the lockdown was soon lifted.

Deputies began searching the area after the call and did not locate any threat, nor anyone shooting, nor any evidence of an act of violence.



