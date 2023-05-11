Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
|
|BENTLEY, DELMONT LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1975
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/15/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CLAY, SHANA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CURTIS, LONNIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
|
|DAVIS, JOHN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/28/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELLISON, ROMANDO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GAMBLE, AMY BETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GANN, AMANDA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/29/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRANT, BOBBY GENE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/19/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HINTON, CORTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HODGE, ROBERT GRADY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JENNINGS, RODERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|KATSIANIS, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KING, JESHAYLA DESIREE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
|
|KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/10/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED STATUORY
|
|LOVELADY, ELIJAH ZURIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
|
|MCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLENER, ELMONDNO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/10/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOLES, GERRY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MOON, DAYJAH LA SHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, BRETT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, LAURA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/25/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, BRODERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/02/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WHITE, MARCUS KENDAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, VIRGIL W
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/06/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
|