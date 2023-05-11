Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND

3818 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON

2108 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY



BENTLEY, DELMONT LEBRON

2606 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BERRY, CAMERON JUSTICE

1614 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA

1217 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BROCK, WALTER EDWARD

6651 BEA KANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY

7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN

144 EWTON STREET DUNLAP, 33732

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CURTIS, LONNIE JAMES

3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGDAVIS, JOHN DANIEL3706 STEPHEN ROAT NORTH EAST APT 11 CLEVELAND, 37314Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062740Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ELLISON, ROMANDO404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 820 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARYFINLEY, MOREYO DEVON2020 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED RAPEAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPEFOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD2045 BROOMFIELD ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GAMBLE, AMY BETH1310 SCOUT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURGLARYGANN, AMANDA LEIGH1330 VANESSA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT UNDER $1,000GRANT, BOBBY GENE985 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESRECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARRESTHINTON, CORTNEY LEBRON4027 KELLY FARRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffROBBERYHODGE, ROBERT GRADY1053 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYHUTSON, RONALD ANDREW8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771712Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JENNINGS, RODERICK DEWAYNE2817 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTJONES, SHARNIMA LASHUN610 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTKATSIANIS, MATTHEWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKING, JESHAYLA DESIREE414A BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112705Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: OtherAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONEKIRK, GREGORY BERNARD3606 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED STATUORYKITTL, KYLE SAMUEL R22913 MONTEAGLE DRIVE FRANKFORT, 60423Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTLEDFORD, KENNETH MICHAEL5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 204 HIXSON, 373433201Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, TIMOTHY EUGENE3300 ROBERT MATTHEWS HWY SPARTA, 38583Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEYVA, ANGEL27 WEST 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVELADY, ELIJAH ZURIEL151 HIGH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedalePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMBOUP, MOHAMED BEN2425 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYMCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN3243 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTMILLENER, ELMONDNO228 WEST 37TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOLES, GERRY MICHAEL12383 QUARTER OAKS TR. BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOON, DAYJAH LA SHAY811 WEST 14TH ST CT UNIT275 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPAGE, DARTANGAN MARSHON3903 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRICE, BRETT ALLEN3647 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARAY, JOHNNY THOMAS1608 MCCALLIE FERRY RD Soddy Daisy, 373797920Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSMITH, ALEX ARON143 LYTLE RD LOT 21 ROSSVILLE, 307414941Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTHARASSMENTHARASSMENTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTALKING (AGGRAVATED)SMITH, LAURA MARIE3914 WILLOW BEND TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSWEAT, KENNETH BLAKE711 E.11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY6133 E BRAINERD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214916Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWALKER, BRODERICK DEWAYNE2103 UNION AVENUE APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWHITE, AMANDA ROSEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, MARCUS KENDAL224 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYWITT, MELISSA DAWNE5906 GETTYSBURG DR HARRISON, 37373Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (FORGERY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON3518 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGYOUNG, VIRGIL W119 GARFIELD STREET ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY BENTLEY, DELMONT LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BROCK, WALTER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/18/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/15/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CLAY, SHANA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CURTIS, LONNIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/23/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

DAVIS, JOHN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/28/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/14/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLISON, ROMANDO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAMBLE, AMY BETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANN, AMANDA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/29/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 GRANT, BOBBY GENE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/19/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EVADING ARREST HINTON, CORTNEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

ROBBERY HODGE, ROBERT GRADY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY JENNINGS, RODERICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/20/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KATSIANIS, MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KING, JESHAYLA DESIREE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/10/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED STATUORY LOVELADY, ELIJAH ZURIEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY MCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/03/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLENER, ELMONDNO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/10/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOLES, GERRY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/25/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MOON, DAYJAH LA SHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PRICE, BRETT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA