Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Thursday, May 11, 2023

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
BENTLEY, DELMONT LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/18/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/15/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLAY, SHANA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CURTIS, LONNIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
DAVIS, JOHN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/28/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLISON, ROMANDO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAMBLE, AMY BETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GANN, AMANDA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/29/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
GRANT, BOBBY GENE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/19/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • EVADING ARREST
HINTON, CORTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
HODGE, ROBERT GRADY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
JENNINGS, RODERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KATSIANIS, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KING, JESHAYLA DESIREE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/10/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED STATUORY
LOVELADY, ELIJAH ZURIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
MCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLENER, ELMONDNO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/10/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOLES, GERRY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOON, DAYJAH LA SHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PRICE, BRETT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, LAURA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/25/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKER, BRODERICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/02/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WHITE, MARCUS KENDAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
YOUNG, VIRGIL W
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/06/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)




