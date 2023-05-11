Home On Mountain Creek Road Destroyed By Fire Wednesday Night

Flames destroyed a secluded home on Mountain Creek Road late Wednesday night, but all of the residents escaped and were not injured.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies responded at 11:25 p.m. to a residence in the 4400 block of Mountain Creek Road after receiving reports that the home was on fire and situated “way back off the main road.”

The structure was fully involved on CFD’s arrival and crews immediately started attacking the fire with tank water from first-arriving trucks. As that was happening, other firefighters laid more than 2,000 feet of supply line due to the closest fire hydrant being a mile away. Setting up a hose relay is laborious and taxing.

A second alarm was called to bring more personnel to the scene and mutual aid partners helped provide coverage at fire halls.

Members of the CFD remained on scene into the early hours of Thursday hitting hot spots. They also successfully kept the fire from spreading into the surrounding woods.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Quint 17, Tanker 17, Engine 12, Engine 22, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 10, Quint 16, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded.