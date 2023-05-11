Man Who Was Hit In Tragic VW Accident Said He Felt Driver Was Pranking Them

One of the people struck by a vehicle at Volkswagen testified Thursday that he thought the black car headed toward him was either security or someone pranking him.

Travis Boyd said he then was struck by the black VW Jetta in the April 29 incident at the Enterprise South Industrial Park.

General Sessions Court Judge Lyla Statom bound charges to the Grand Jury against Jason Wayne Thornton in the incident that also left one female VW employee dead and another female worker critically hurt.

He was bound over on charges of reckless vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. His total bond was lowered to $40,000.

Judge Statom said if Thornton makes bond, he will be on house arrest. However, she said he will be able to be employed.

Mr. Boyd said he meets Mitch Hickman at the plant around 5 a.m. every morning and they walk to work together. He said they had gone across the sky bridge and were down near the plant entrance when they saw the vehicle "coming at us." He said they "continued to walk."

Mr. Boyd said, "I thought it was somebody playing with us or messing around." He said he also thought it might be security coming because of smoking in a non-smoking area.

Mr. Boyd said the vehicle "never slowed down" and he was hit. He said he was knocked up on the windshield and over the roof of the vehicle before landing in a gravel area. He said his cell phone was smashed and his pocket ripped off, so that his wallet ended up in his hand.

Mr. Boyd said he did not realize that the two women were hit. He said he stood over victim Amber Reed and "I knew I was looking at a corpse."

He said he heard the other female victim screaming and saw that her leg was mangled.

Mr. Boyd said he started looking for whoever had hit them. He said, "I was pissed off. I was ready to fight." He said, "I kept asking who was driving the car. Nobody would say at first." He said the vehicle had stopped and the driver gotten out. He said Thornton was very emotional and crying. He said he kept saying he was sorry and reached out as if he wanted to be hugged. "I pushed him away," Mr. Boyd said. He said someone told the driver to get back in his car.

Mr. Hickman said they saw a vehicle that was off the roadway coming toward them and "moving pretty fast." He said they continued walking toward the building. Mr. Hickman said as the vehicle arrived he jumped to the left and barely avoided getting hit.

Investigator Charles Darling said by the time he arrived around 6 a.m., two victims had been taken to the hospital.

He said he was told that the car had been in the left lane and veered over to the far right, then went into the area off the roadway where employees were headed to work. He said Thornton told him that he had closed his eyes as he neared his job at the paint shop and must have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

He said there was no sign that the brakes were applied.

The sister of Thornton said he is the father of four children, including one who has severe autism. She said the family found out in recent months that both of their parents have cancer. She said her brother had a "really great reputation" and no past criminal record.

An employee of the paint shop said she had worked with Thornton for seven years and he was an administrator you could talk to.