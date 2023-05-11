Building 1 At Budgetel About Ready To Open

Building 1 at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in East Ridge is about ready to reopen, Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson was told Thursday afternoon.

The hotel was closed last November as a public nuisance by the District Attorney's Office, citing multiple police calls.

Attorney Chris Clem said all electricity is on in Building 1 and the new security cameras are all ready at the complex, that includes four buildings in all. He said cameras are in operation at the office, guard shack, and outside all the buildings.

Attorney Clem said the Health Department and City Codes have signed off on the needed updates at Building 1.

He said the city of East Ridge is withholding issuing a certificate of occupancy until the judge signs a settlement order lifting an injunction.

Attorney Clem and a representative of the DA's Office are to conduct a final walk-through of Building 1. If the DA's Office is satisfied, an agreed order will be issued.

At the time of the sudden closing, hundreds of individuals from the hotel were left without any lodging. The city and county both contributed funds to a group of local agencies that responded to the situation.