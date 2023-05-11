County School Board Votes 6-3 To Approve $535.5 Million Budget

The County School Board on Thursday approved a $535.5 million budget for the upcoming school year.

There were the needed six votes in approval, while three were opposed. Two members were absent.

Rhonda Thurman said she opposes across the board pay increases, saying that widens the gap between administrators and teachers.

Faye Robinson said she counted over 200 guidance and social workers, and said she was concerned "they are teaching students not how to think but what to think."

Larry Grohn was also opposed.

In favor were Tiffanie Robinson, Karitsa Jones, Ben Connor, Gary Kuehn, Marco Perez and Jill Black.

One section of the budget involves moving to a "hybrid student-based budgeting model." It provides additional base staff in each school based on enrollment. It includes sizable investments in career and technical education and increases in exceptional education and English as a new language, as well as a reading teacher in every elementary school.

The budget also includes increased social workers and a Student Support Coach (formerly Seed Coaches) at every school.

It includes an extra $5 million for school maintenance.

Under the budget, certified step pay increases remain, and there is a five percent across the board pay hike.

On another matter, the board was not able to come to agreement on a cell phone policy for the schools.

There were several different motions offered, but none got the needed six votes.

The board said it would revisit the issue.