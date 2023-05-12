Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, RAYMOND MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 10/04/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STALKING BLAIR, MIRANDA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/24/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/17/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/30/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHILDS, STEVEN COTY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/23/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COSEY, KOSHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FRAUD CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/06/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD EPPS, DEANTWUNG LEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/24/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA) GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRANIER, ZACHARY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

POSS. OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

RETALIATION AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER GREENE, TEVYN DOUNTE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, PATRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/22/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HILL, ASHLEY RAINA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/04/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED ,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVALING ARREST (FELONY) JENNINGS, TAYLOR LYNNEA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, CAMILLA AIRHART

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/06/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/10/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LINDSEY, JAMIR J

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG, RICARDO DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/12/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MADDOX, RASHUNDA TRUNEA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/13/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MAKA, JANUSZ NMN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MASON, ANTOINE J

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCELRATH, LASHUNDA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/16/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PAYNE, DAVID M

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/21/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PEARSON, ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/12/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION TBSIC PENDERGRASS, AMOS CAIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/03/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS SHAVERS, JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/11/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION(SOLICITING) SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROCESSS TO MANUFACURE ME

SHELTON, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/20/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMON REYNOSO, CESAR AUGUSTO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/16/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VEHICULAR ASSAULT SPRALLING, JHARCORRI TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TARTER, SAMARA IMANI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA) THOMAS, BREE ANN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) THOMPSON, ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR TONEY, JANNESSIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 TUCKER, OLIVER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 04/02/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TYSON, WILLIAM CORY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VINCENTE-LOPEZ, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WASHINGTON, FREDDIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WATTENBARGER, STEPHEN TYLOR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ERIC MARSHAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/17/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANARETALIATION AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERRETALIATION AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERGREENE, TEVYN DOUNTE400 ELY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, PATRICK LAMAR4344 GRAND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHAUSE, BRADLEY MATTHEWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 61605Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONHILL, ASHLEY RAINA1626 LISA LYNN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSLAYMON, MARVIN KEITH3601 CLAUDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTLINDSEY, JAMIR J3007 TUGALOO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LONG, RICARDO DAVID1614 GLOWMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMADDOX, RASHUNDA TRUNEA2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMAKA, JANUSZ NMN800 MCCALLIE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMASON, ANTOINE J6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 374213709Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCELRATH, LASHUNDA DANIELLE701 N GERMANTOWN APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTMILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEAROVERSTREET, BRODY LANE3041 SIDCO DR NASHVILLE, 372044505Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPAYNE, DAVID M9224 BROAD LEAF LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPEARSON, ASHLEY208 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 5 REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION TBSICRAY, JOHNNY THOMAS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESROBERTSON, JONATHAN CRAIG4805 ENGLISH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER4675 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSSHAVERS, JEFFERY3369 HWY 39 W ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTION(SOLICITING)SHELTON, DANIEL JOSEPH3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 5B4 CHATTANOOGA, 374157219Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SKILES, SKYLER LYNN8675 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONSPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTVEHICULAR ASSAULTSPRALLING, JHARCORRI TERRELL6524 STILL MEADOWS LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMAS, BREE ANN1200 20TH STREET APT 21 CLEVELAND, 373234047Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THOMPSON, ISAACHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARTONEY, JANNESSIA1007 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111600Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000TUCKER, OLIVER MICHAEL1115 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063106Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWTURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTYSON, WILLIAM CORY5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VINCENTE-LOPEZ, ANTONIOUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWASHINGTON, FREDDIE DEWAYNE128 PAT STREET CARRIERE, 39426Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWATTENBARGER, STEPHEN TYLOR329 COUNTY ROAD 850 ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, JOY LEANNEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



