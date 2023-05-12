Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, May 12, 2023

Here are the mug shots:
ABLES, RAYMOND MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 10/04/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • STALKING
BLAIR, MIRANDA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/24/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHILDS, STEVEN COTY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COSEY, KOSHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIBBS, CHRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FRAUD
CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/06/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
EPPS, DEANTWUNG LEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)
GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRANIER, ZACHARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • POSS. OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • RETALIATION AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
  • RETALIATION AGAINST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
GREENE, TEVYN DOUNTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, PATRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/22/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HILL, ASHLEY RAINA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED ,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVALING ARREST (FELONY)
JENNINGS, TAYLOR LYNNEA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, CAMILLA AIRHART
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/10/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LINDSEY, JAMIR J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONG, RICARDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MADDOX, RASHUNDA TRUNEA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MAKA, JANUSZ NMN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MASON, ANTOINE J
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCELRATH, LASHUNDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PAYNE, DAVID M
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PEARSON, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION TBSIC
PENDERGRASS, AMOS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SHAVERS, JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION(SOLICITING)
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROCESSS TO MANUFACURE ME
SHELTON, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMON REYNOSO, CESAR AUGUSTO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
SPRALLING, JHARCORRI TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TARTER, SAMARA IMANI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
THOMAS, BREE ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THOMPSON, ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TONEY, JANNESSIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
TUCKER, OLIVER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 04/02/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VINCENTE-LOPEZ, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WASHINGTON, FREDDIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WATTENBARGER, STEPHEN TYLOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, ERIC MARSHAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA




