Dog's Paw Gets Stuck In Treadmill - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by responding to an address in the 9400 block of Fuller Road to help free a dog that had its paw stuck in a treadmill. The dog was taken to an emergency vet by the owner.An alarm at a business in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway was activated. The building was checked and found secure.An officer was called to the 9900 block of Homewood Circle to address an ongoing disagreement between two individuals.A vehicle was checked in the 10200 block of Lee Highway.It didn’t present a traffic hazard and wasn’t immediately towed.Police made contact with a an individual sleeping in their vehicle in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. It was determined that everything was ok and they were waiting for their spouse.A citizen called in to complain about the noise coming from a construction site in the 4200 block of Wellesley Drive. No violation of city ordinances were found.A traffic stop in the 8500 block of Apison Pike led to the driver being charged with driving with a license revoked for DUI.East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had bond revocation warrants for driving on a suspended license. They were transported to the jail.Walmart reported a theft. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from 5900 block of Elementary Way. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.Police responded to a disorder between family members in the 9600 block of Homewood Circle. The officers were able to get the individuals to separate for the night so they could talk it out the next day.An alarm was activated on the campus of Southern Adventist University after one of the campus safety officers provided the wrong security code to a building. Everything checked out ok.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a large crowd at East Hamilton High School. The activity was found to be a school-approved senior prank.A night shift officer conducting routine business checks found an open door at the Collegedale Academy high school. The building was checked and the door was closed and locked.