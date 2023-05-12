Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2023-0034 Beacon Acquisitions c/o Chris Rudd (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(Staff Version #2)b. 2023-0040 Lyle Finley Revocable Trust c/o Chelsea Armistead, Trustee (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4980 Lillie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2023-0054 Steward Advanced Materials (R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1204, 1208, and unaddressed parcel in the 1200 block of East 35th Street Place, 1214 and 1216 East 35th Street Place, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval Planning Commission)d. 2023-0038 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2023-0041 Ragan-Smith & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001 Riverside Drive, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)f. 2023-0043 Michael Bridges (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 850 Oak Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, Short Term Vacation Rental Certificate and creating a new Chapter 38, Zoning, Division 27, Uses Requiring Short Term Vacation Rental Certificates. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PUBLIC WORKSTransportationa. MR-2023-0055 Steward Advanced Materials c/o Joseph Parks (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 3500 block of Brannon Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works/Transportation and Planning Commission)b. MR-2023-0046 RP Central Avenue, LLC c/o M. Phillips (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2200 block of April Street, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works/Transportation and Planning Commission)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Buell Connell to the Police and Advisory Review Committee for District 6, to complete an unexpired term, beginning May 17, 2023, and ending August 9, 2026. (District 6)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton County Board of Education relative to Washington Hills Community Center, Parcel No. 129F-B-012, consisting of approximately 17.7 acres. (District 5) (Revised with permission of Chair Dotley)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for disc golf courses at city public parks for daily use and tournament play, for an additional term of one (1) year, for the term through June 30, 2024.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Anthony Sammons as the Chief Equity Officer.OFFICE OF COMMUNITY HEALTHe. A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute Amendment No. 3 of the Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Chattanooga and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Master of Public Health Program to hire one (1) additional Graduate Assistant, increasing the budget of $64,022.00 by $6,089.00 to the amount of $70,111.00. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)POLICEf. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to approve, and if awarded, accept a grant contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Safety and Homeland Security to provide funding for overtime to administer Bicycle and Pedestrian Enforcement and Education for a twelve (12) month term beginning October 1, 2022, and ending September 30, 2023, for an amount not to exceed $35,000.00. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)g. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to approve, and if awarded, accept a grant contract with the Hamilton County District 3 Homeland Security Council for the purchase of two (2) mobile x-ray units, for a grant period ending January 31, 2025, in the amount of $116,074.44, and wherein the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office for Domestic Preparedness State Homeland Security Grant 2022 was awarded to Hamilton County, in the amount of $224,756.57. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)PUBLIC WORKSTransportationh. A resolution authorizing Mayor Kelly to execute an agreement with Hamilton County for the Courts Community Service Program to schedule workers to conduct litter pickup on city streets over Fiscal Year 2024, in the amount of $60,000.00.i. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $1,702,192.32 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act reimbursement of operational expenses to purchase three (3) automated garbage trucks; one (1) paint truck; one (1) thermoplastic trailer with hand liner; one (1) passenger vehicle; and GPS tracking for the purposes of completing operations equipment purchases paused during the pandemic.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chair Dotley).3. Special Presentation.Women’s Fund of Greater ChattanoogaBy Councilwoman Carol BerzPublic Hearing: Mountain Creek Corridor Study4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PUBLIC WORKSTransportationa. MR-2023-0055 Steward Advanced Materials c/o Joseph Parks (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 3500 block of Brannon Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works/Transportation and Planning Commission)b. MR-2023-0046 RP Central Avenue, LLC c/o M. Phillips (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2200 block of April Street, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works/Transportation and Planning Commission)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023)b. 2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023)c. 2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023)2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2023-0051 319 January, LLC c/o Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5910 Shaw Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5900 block of Shaw Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023)2023-0051 319 January, LLC c/o Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5910 Shaw Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5900 block of Shaw Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2023-0049 Charles Ford (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2701 Benton Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 05-09-2023)f. 2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-09-2023)2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept an award from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the purchase and installation of a swing set at the Hill City Park Playground located at 18 Trewhitt Street, in the amount of $11,830.39. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $25,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Chattanooga Kiwanis Youth Foundation for the creation of a universally inclusive playground at the Jack Benson Heritage Park through the Harvesting Inclusive Play Initiative. (District 4)c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Olivet Baptist Church for the purposes of supporting their efforts to end the cycle of incarceration through the Second Chance Recidivism Program. (District 8)d. A resolution confirming the appointment of Tracy Davis to the Community Advisory Committee-Dodson Region for District 8, with a term beginning May 24, 2023, and ending May 23, 2025. (District 8)FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERe. A resolution approving a partnership/subcontract with the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence in submission of a Domestic Violence Prevention Enhancement and Leadership Through Alliances (DELTA) grant, for a period of five (5) years, for an amount not to exceed $750,000.00.OFFICE OF COMMUNITY HEALTHf. A resolution authorizing the Office of Community Health to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Community-based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI) Grant from the Office of Justice Programs for the purpose of preventing and reducing violent crime in communities by supporting comprehensive, evidence-based violence intervention and prevention programs, for a grant period beginning no earlier than September 1, 2023, for an amount not to exceed $2 million.PARKS & OUTDOORSg. A resolution renaming the pavilion located in Triangle Park at 4412 Mayfair Avenue to the “Melinda Hickey Memorial Pavilion”. (District 6)PLANNINGh. Northtown Center Investors, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 5450 Highway 153, Suite 178/182. (District 3)i. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant from the United States Department of Transportation to fund strategic deployment of electric vehicle charging and alternative fueling infrastructure, for an amount not to exceed $3 million, with the City’s contribution not to exceed $600,000.00.PUBLIC WORKSj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vendor No. 872461, K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC to Athena Engineering and Environmental, LLC, relative to the following purchase orders: On-Call blanket contract(s) for geo-environmental consulting and construction materials testing services, Contract No. E-21-002-301; Purchase Agreement No. 554084; and Purchase Order Nos. 110140 and 113681.WASTEWATERk. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for support of Wastewater Capital Improvements Program for ISS – Contract No. W-22-015-101, for a five (5) year term, with no options to renew, for the eighteen (18) consultant firms that submitted qualifications in the six (6) different categories per their qualification package listed: (1) AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) Ardurra Group, Inc.; (4) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (5) Brown and Caldwell; (6) Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.; (7) Carollo Engineerings, Inc.; (8) CDM Smith; (9) Consor Engineers, LLC; (10) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (11) Gresham Smith; (12) Hazen and Sawyer; (13) HDR Engineering, Inc.; (14) Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; (15) Lamar Dunn and Associates; (16) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (17) W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc.; and (18) WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure, Inc., in the amount of $12 million annually.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Item Below):? Certificate of Compliance, Jay Hanu 111, Inc. d/b/a 1 Eleven Liquor and Wine, 5450 Highway 153, Suite 178/182, Hixson, TN 37343. (District 3)11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.