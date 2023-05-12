Preserve Chattanooga Completes Revolving Fund Study

Preserve Chattanooga has completed a feasibility study for establishing a historic preservation focused revolving fund in Chattanooga. The study, completed by Hanbury Preservation Consulting of Raleigh, NC, was made possible with the support of the 1772 Foundation. For over 20 years, the 1772 Foundation, based in Providence, RI, has granted more than $50 million for historic preservation work throughout the United States.A revolving fund, also known as a historic property redevelopment program, is an active real estate-based program for protecting endangered properties using techniques such as options, purchase and resale, easements and/or tax credits.These historic structures ultimately are returned to the private sector with deed restrictions in place. Any proceeds realized from transactions are “recycled” to sustain the proactive preservation efforts of the revolving fund program.According to Hanbury Consulting, the study demonstrates that a revolving fund for Preserve Chattanooga meets the “four-part test” (mission, need, goals and cost awareness). In addition, Mary Ruffin Hanbury, founding principal, noted that Preserve Chattanooga’s board and staff combined have the experience and skill sets for leading a successful revolving fund. Ms. Hanbury has over 20 years of experience in a broad range of historic preservation and nonprofit organizations. She has worked for the Virginia and North Carolina State Historic Preservation Offices and the National Trust for Historic Preservation."While Chattanooga has worked hard to revitalize its downtown, urban neighborhoods and historic residential districts, an influx of new residents and investment from outside the city is placing more demands on the city’s historic infrastructure," officials said. "While there are many preservation success stories, the community is aware of the need to expand the parameters of preservation programming within the city. Completion of a feasibility study was an important first step in doing so. River City Company, Chattanooga Design Studio, Lyndhurst Foundation and private developers participated in the study."Preserve Chattanooga’s mission is to protect the architectural heritage of Chattanooga, be its advocate, and celebrate it."More information can be found at www.preservechattanooga.com/revolvingfund.