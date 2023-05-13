Police Blotter: Gun Man Reportedly Waving Around Is Toy He Found By Creek; Woman Apologizes For Throwing Rock Through Wrong Apartment Window

Police responded to a call regarding a man pointing a gun at a empty car in a parking lot at 637 Mundy St. The caller said he last saw the man going towards the Dollar General. Police spotted a man matching the description given, sitting in the passenger seat of a car in front of the Dollar General. Police spoke with the man, who identified himself. He was detained and asked if he was waving a gun around earlier and he quickly told police he had found a toy gun by the creek, but he was not waving it around. Police located the toy gun in the front seat of the car. Once police verified the man had no warrants, he was taken out of cuffs. He threw away the toy gun.

A caller on Blackford Street told police there was a disorder at his house. Dispatch could hear arguing in the background. Police spoke with a man there who said that his son came there because unwanted people were staying at the house. Police spoke with the son, who confirmed that was the reason he was there. The man and his son told police that another man and his girlfriend were at the house and being unreasonable. Police noticed that they were both more than likely intoxicated. The man told police that he just wanted the couple gone for the night, and including his son. Police watched all of them leave without incident.

An employee at the Circle K, 8935 Lee Hwy. told police that a white male had come in two times that night and the second time he came in he had a can of beer and was waiting in line to check out, when he put the can in his back pocket and started to leave. The employee said she chased the man and he got in his truck and left the scene. She said she wanted to press charges for the shoplifting.

Police received multiple calls due to noise being heard from JJ's Bohemia's Bar from residents on Houston Street. Upon arrival, police could hear in multiple directions the extremely loud, with excessive bass, noise being played from JJ's Bohemia. Police gave JJ's a verbal warning for the loud noise at 2:30 a.m., and found this to be their final song when the warning was given.

A man told police his black Android Cricket cellphone (est. value of $150) was stolen from his vehicle. The man said he had a photo of himself as the wallpaper. He said he had the doors locked and the window of his vehicle cracked while he went inside the Raceway gas station at 2528 Broad St. Police observed no signs of forced entry into the vehicle. The man was able to track his phone to the bridge right beside Ace Hardware, 2700 Broad St. Police attempted to locate his cell phone, but were unable to locate it. There is no information on a suspect.

While on scene at Longhorn Steakhouse, 5583 Hwy. 153, for an alarm, police located an unsecured door at the back of business in small utility room. The door looked to be left unsecured by employees, with no signs of forced entry. Dispatch was notified and attempted to locate a responsible, but they were unsuccessful.

Police were alerted to a man exposing himself outside of the fitness gym at 25 Cherokee Blvd. Officers were not able to locate the man, who was described as a thin light-skinned male wearing jeans and a white tank top. The man was said to be carrying a light colored backpack. Police were told the man may have access to the neighboring offices through an unlocked door. The offices have been informed of the unlocked door.

A man told police he was staying with a friend on Kirby Avenue the night before, but he was sleeping in his van in an alleyway behind the residence. He said around 5:30 a.m. he woke up to the sound of someone closing his front door, and he saw that a person had just grabbed his backpack off the front seat. He then yelled at them, but they ran away. He said the person was wearing a ski mask, but he could still see through it enough to be able to see that they were black. However, he couldn't really tell anything else. They are going to check with the neighbors to see if anyone has any video footage of this.

An employee at the Baymont, 7017 Shallowford Road, told police a housekeeper located a firearm in room 224. The employee gave police the firearm in a trash bag and said he unloaded the firearm for his safety. The employee provided police with the name of the last person , a woman, who rented the room. Police could not locate any information on the woman. Police were able to locate the serial number on the firearm; the weapon was not currently reported stolen. Police transported the firearm to the Chattanooga Property Division.

A man on Arlington Avenue told police that a random woman had thrown a rock through his mother's apartment window. He said the woman apologized because she thought the address was for someone else, and ran away. The window will cost about $200 to replace. The man needed a report for public housing. The rock that was used was gathered by police.