Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, May 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, RAYMOND MELVIN 
792 WOOD GROVE CIR HIXSON, 373432400 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STALKING

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK 
7500 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROADRICK, JONATHAN LEONARD 
HOMELESS LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT

BROWN, JASON DELANE 
3520 WALNUT GROVE LN NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BRYANT, JOHNNY C 
3302 Oswego Rd Crossville, 385726115 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CAYLOR, HEATHER LEE 
202 WATERVIEW DR SPEEDWELL, 37870 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE 
4710 MITCHELL LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN 
41 MCGLOTHEN LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

DANKO, CHARLES 
6300 DAVIS HILL ROAD HARRISON, 373410000 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNN, ALEXUS JADE 
1513 HOWARD STREET CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, JOCELYN MARIE 
5081 CITY STATION DRIVE.

APT. 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EPPS, DEANTWUNG LEWAYNE 
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EWTON, SHERRY MARIE 
15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRANCISCO, COREY ALLEN 
2032 MERLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI

GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON 
3908 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JENNINGS, TAYLOR LYNNEA 
1721 STONE CASTLE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373125873 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL 
4512 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON 
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, DARIUS DEOTE 
1567 CULLEOKA HWY CULLEOKA, 38451 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLAIN, JAMES ISAAC 
302 TENNESSEE AVE STEVENSON, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALMER, SUSAN MARIE 
1906 E 25TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PENDERGRASS, AMOS CAIN 
2501 PEACH ORCHARD HILL RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235494 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PICKETT, JACOB MATHEW 
10195 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 373977132 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO 
1617 ROSSEVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE 
810 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSS, LAUREN M 
2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIDES, PAYTON LEE 
6908 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 373419601 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SIMON REYNOSO, CESAR AUGUSTO 
183 MULBERRY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE 
3207 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE 
108 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STONE, RAJESH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY 
1410 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

TOWNSEND, AUSTIN 
1095 VALLEY WAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500

WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR 
398 E VIEW DR APT7 CHATTANOOGA, 374045902 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WEST, ZETTA FRANCES 
4220 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073029 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, CORDARIUS TERRELL 
2104 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37304 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS, ERIC MARSHAN 
4022 DAVENPORT DR MONTGOMERY, 361052610 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE 
2208 MILNE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROADRICK, JONATHAN LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/15/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT
BROWN, JASON DELANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BRYANT, JOHNNY C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CAYLOR, HEATHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
DANKO, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/30/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNN, ALEXUS JADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, JOCELYN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/21/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EWTON, SHERRY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRANCISCO, COREY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/17/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, DARIUS DEOTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLAIN, JAMES ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALMER, SUSAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/02/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PICKETT, JACOB MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUSS, LAUREN M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIDES, PAYTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/07/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STONE, RAJESH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
TOWNSEND, AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, CORDARIUS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


