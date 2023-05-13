Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, RAYMOND MELVIN
792 WOOD GROVE CIR HIXSON, 373432400
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STALKING
BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
7500 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROADRICK, JONATHAN LEONARD
HOMELESS LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
BROWN, JASON DELANE
3520 WALNUT GROVE LN NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BRYANT, JOHNNY C
3302 Oswego Rd Crossville, 385726115
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CAYLOR, HEATHER LEE
202 WATERVIEW DR SPEEDWELL, 37870
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE
4710 MITCHELL LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
41 MCGLOTHEN LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
DANKO, CHARLES
6300 DAVIS HILL ROAD HARRISON, 373410000
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNN, ALEXUS JADE
1513 HOWARD STREET CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, JOCELYN MARIE
5081 CITY STATION DRIVE.
APT. 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EPPS, DEANTWUNG LEWAYNE
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EWTON, SHERRY MARIE
15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRANCISCO, COREY ALLEN
2032 MERLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
GEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON
3908 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JENNINGS, TAYLOR LYNNEA
1721 STONE CASTLE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373125873
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL
4512 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, DARIUS DEOTE
1567 CULLEOKA HWY CULLEOKA, 38451
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLAIN, JAMES ISAAC
302 TENNESSEE AVE STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALMER, SUSAN MARIE
1906 E 25TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PENDERGRASS, AMOS CAIN
2501 PEACH ORCHARD HILL RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235494
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PICKETT, JACOB MATHEW
10195 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 373977132
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO
1617 ROSSEVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE
810 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUSS, LAUREN M
2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIDES, PAYTON LEE
6908 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 373419601
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SIMON REYNOSO, CESAR AUGUSTO
183 MULBERRY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE
3207 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE
108 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STONE, RAJESH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY
1410 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
TOWNSEND, AUSTIN
1095 VALLEY WAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR
398 E VIEW DR APT7 CHATTANOOGA, 374045902
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES
4220 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073029
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, CORDARIUS TERRELL
2104 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37304
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, ERIC MARSHAN
4022 DAVENPORT DR MONTGOMERY, 361052610
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE
2208 MILNE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
