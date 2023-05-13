Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, RAYMOND MELVIN

792 WOOD GROVE CIR HIXSON, 373432400

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STALKING



BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK

7500 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROADRICK, JONATHAN LEONARD

HOMELESS LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT



BROWN, JASON DELANE

3520 WALNUT GROVE LN NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BRYANT, JOHNNY C

3302 Oswego Rd Crossville, 385726115

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CAYLOR, HEATHER LEE

202 WATERVIEW DR SPEEDWELL, 37870

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHEATOM, JOHNNETA LAREE NICOLE

4710 MITCHELL LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN

41 MCGLOTHEN LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



DANKO, CHARLES

6300 DAVIS HILL ROAD HARRISON, 373410000

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DUNN, ALEXUS JADE

1513 HOWARD STREET CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DURHAM, JOCELYN MARIE

5081 CITY STATION DRIVE.

APT. 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEPPS, DEANTWUNG LEWAYNE2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EWTON, SHERRY MARIE15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRANCISCO, COREY ALLEN2032 MERLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WIGEARING, DEANGELO LEBRON3908 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJENNINGS, TAYLOR LYNNEA1721 STONE CASTLE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373125873Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KIDD, TREMAYNE MONTRELL4512 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONKNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, DARIUS DEOTE1567 CULLEOKA HWY CULLEOKA, 38451Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLAIN, JAMES ISAAC302 TENNESSEE AVE STEVENSON, 35772Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PALMER, SUSAN MARIE1906 E 25TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PENDERGRASS, AMOS CAIN2501 PEACH ORCHARD HILL RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235494Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPICKETT, JACOB MATHEW10195 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 373977132Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO1617 ROSSEVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE810 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUSS, LAUREN M2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSIDES, PAYTON LEE6908 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 373419601Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SIMON REYNOSO, CESAR AUGUSTO183 MULBERRY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESTARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE3207 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE108 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTONE, RAJESH727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDROBBERYDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTSUTTLES, BENNIE RAY1410 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)TOWNSEND, AUSTIN1095 VALLEY WAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR398 E VIEW DR APT7 CHATTANOOGA, 374045902Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWEST, ZETTA FRANCES4220 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073029Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILLIAMS, CORDARIUS TERRELL2104 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37304Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWILLIAMS, ERIC MARSHAN4022 DAVENPORT DR MONTGOMERY, 361052610Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE2208 MILNE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

