Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BREWER, MONTASIA DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHILDRESS, RICHARD ELLIOT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/28/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CLARK, LAUREN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102 COLLINS, CORVALL KARON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DAVIS, KRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DILLARD, MAKAYLA D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FEARS, COLLIN JEREMIAH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARDUNO, ALVARO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/09/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JEFFERSON, TAYLOR TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KARIMIAN, MASSOUD MARK

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/16/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES, VICTOR HUGO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/29/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING POSEY, ROY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 04/02/1957

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RIVERS, LAKENDRA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RODRIGUEZ, MICIEL SALVADOR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/14/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHMIDT, CHARLES TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SHEPPARD, GREGORY LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/14/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STODGELL, THOMAS MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/10/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/24/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

