  • Sunday, May 14, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA 
7024 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419220 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOLKEMA, NATASHA GRACE 
207 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS

BREWER, MONTASIA DARLENE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD.

APT. 371 CHATTANOOGA, 374162716 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BUCKNER, ADAM TYLER 
445 COUNTY ROAD 218 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARSON, KYLE THOMAS 
13505 JONES GAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHARACTER, TAVARIS JAQUANA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER 
715 MANSION CIR APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHILDRESS, RICHARD ELLIOT 
328 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CLARK, LAUREN NICOLE 
9885 SMITH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102

COLLINS, CORVALL KARON 
165 COUNTY RD 651 GUNTOWN, 38849 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DAVIS, KRISTY LYNN 
756 MARLEY WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS 
727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLARD, MAKAYLA D 
2206 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

FEARS, COLLIN JEREMIAH 
6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 1211 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARDUNO, ALVARO 
UNKNOWN UNKNOWN, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN 
1103 ARLINGTON AVE, APT.17 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN 
225 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHINS, LORENCO LAMAR 
2545 GROVERS MILL CT SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

JEFFERSON, TAYLOR TYRONE 
2014 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

KARIMIAN, MASSOUD MARK 
1030 HIRST CIR LENOIR CITY, 37772 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE 
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD 
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MORALES, VICTOR HUGO 
4610 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD 
253 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME 
1615 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063310 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSEY, ROY DEWAYNE 
330 MAPLE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RIVERS, LAKENDRA MARIE 
220 CULVER APT. 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL 
7019 SPORTSMAN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RODRIGUEZ, MICIEL SALVADOR 
DOES NOT KNOW HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHMIDT, CHARLES TAYLOR 
417 FERN TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773110 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SHEPPARD, GREGORY LEMONT 
254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMMONS, LAUREN L 
1214 ANDY GAP RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLAUGHTER, SHAMONT A 
207 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, JAQUAN ANDRE 
882 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STODGELL, THOMAS MICHAEL 
1169 CHARLES ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS 
7703 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162611 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE 
858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ULRICH, ZECHARIAH ANDREW 
222 SCHOOL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER 
5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

WALTON, TONI JLISA 
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

