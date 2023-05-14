Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA
7024 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419220
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOLKEMA, NATASHA GRACE
207 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS
BREWER, MONTASIA DARLENE
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD.
APT. 371 CHATTANOOGA, 374162716
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUCKNER, ADAM TYLER
445 COUNTY ROAD 218 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARSON, KYLE THOMAS
13505 JONES GAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHARACTER, TAVARIS JAQUANA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
715 MANSION CIR APT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHILDRESS, RICHARD ELLIOT
328 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CLARK, LAUREN NICOLE
9885 SMITH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102
COLLINS, CORVALL KARON
165 COUNTY RD 651 GUNTOWN, 38849
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, KRISTY LYNN
756 MARLEY WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS
727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLARD, MAKAYLA D
2206 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
FEARS, COLLIN JEREMIAH
6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 1211 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARDUNO, ALVARO
UNKNOWN UNKNOWN,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN
1103 ARLINGTON AVE, APT.17 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN
225 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHINS, LORENCO LAMAR
2545 GROVERS MILL CT SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
JEFFERSON, TAYLOR TYRONE
2014 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KARIMIAN, MASSOUD MARK
1030 HIRST CIR LENOIR CITY, 37772
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MORALES, VICTOR HUGO
4610 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD
253 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME
1615 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063310
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSEY, ROY DEWAYNE
330 MAPLE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RIVERS, LAKENDRA MARIE
220 CULVER APT. 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL
7019 SPORTSMAN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RODRIGUEZ, MICIEL SALVADOR
DOES NOT KNOW HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHMIDT, CHARLES TAYLOR
417 FERN TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773110
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHEPPARD, GREGORY LEMONT
254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMMONS, LAUREN L
1214 ANDY GAP RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SLAUGHTER, SHAMONT A
207 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, JAQUAN ANDRE
882 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STODGELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
1169 CHARLES ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
7703 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162611
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE
858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ULRICH, ZECHARIAH ANDREW
222 SCHOOL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WALTON, TONI JLISA
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BREWER, MONTASIA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHILDRESS, RICHARD ELLIOT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, LAUREN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102
|
|COLLINS, CORVALL KARON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAVIS, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DILLARD, MAKAYLA D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FEARS, COLLIN JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARDUNO, ALVARO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/09/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|HESTER, ALLAZAY DIJUAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JEFFERSON, TAYLOR TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|KARIMIAN, MASSOUD MARK
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/16/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORALES, VICTOR HUGO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POSEY, ROY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/02/1957
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RIVERS, LAKENDRA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, MICIEL SALVADOR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCHMIDT, CHARLES TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SHEPPARD, GREGORY LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/14/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STODGELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|