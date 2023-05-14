Funeral Arrangements Being Made For 2 Chattanooga Men Killed In Wrong Way Freeway Crash

Funeral arrangements are being made for two Chattanooga men killed a week ago in a wrong way crash on I-24 near Jasper in Marion County.

Funeral arrangements for Darick Isom, 44, and Travis Sledge, 28, are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home.

They were occupying a Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed going west when it flipped and wound up in the eastbound lanes. It then struck a BMW near the Jasper exit.

They were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the Jetta. The Patrol could not tell which one of the men was driving.



The BMW was occupied by a couple with two children. They were able to see the approaching vehicle despite the fact the headlights on the Jetta were off. Family members suffered minor injuries.

