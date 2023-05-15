Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/23/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRUCE, NATASHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/28/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305 BURTS, MYA LAKISA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/07/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CARTER, TANISHA M

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COTHRAN, JASON AARON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DONATI, LILLIE ELIZABETH MAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE GATHERS, KENYATA N

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HICKS, MELISSA D

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/25/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 HUNTER, JIM

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/14/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADRON, MELANIE NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/21/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MATIAS NIZ, AMILCAR FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MATTHEWS, OZZER WOODROW

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/02/1963

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLUM, JOHNNY NMN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/10/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING) MEJIA SONTAY, CANDIDO MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/03/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MENDEZ, HERBER RAMOS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MENDEZ, ISRAEL JUAREZ

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/20/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, TAYONNA NMN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE





MOORE, MARCUS WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/18/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417 NELSON, ELISHA A

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROGERS, JESSICA HOPE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TOMAS-RAMIREZ, MISAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE TURNER, TADARIUS DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST WEBSTER, JILL SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/07/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE WHITE, FRANK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY YOUNG, KIARRA RONESHA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/01/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023

Charge(s):

DUI

SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)

SPEEDING







