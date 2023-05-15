Latest Headlines

  • Monday, May 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
5081 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, MACIO DEODRE
1135 MARROW AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 30310
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO
2808 E 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOZZA, TIFFANY SUZANNE
9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRUCE, NATASHA RENEE
269 KELLERST.

ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053444
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

BURTS, MYA LAKISA
7027 WEST HIGHWAY 136 CHICKAMAGUA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CARTER, TANISHA M
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COTHRAN, JASON AARON
6703 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
1058 LINSDALE OOLTEWAH, 373638641
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE)

DONATI, LILLIE ELIZABETH MAE
3705 AZALEAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153703
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
811 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL
E 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 30407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FREE, ROBERT DANIEL
303 HUGHES LAKE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GATHERS, KENYATA N
1608 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063047
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARLOW, MILES K
4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HICKS, MELISSA D
11 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

HINTON, GREGORY ROYCE
4507 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163220
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (OXYCODONE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (UNKNOWN)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND
7419 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUNTER, JIM
730 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN
28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

MADRON, MELANIE NICHOLE
3692 NAHOME LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MATIAS NIZ, AMILCAR FERNANDO
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MATTHEWS, OZZER WOODROW
340 WITHEROW RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLUM, JOHNNY NMN
101 EVENINGSIDE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

MEJIA SONTAY, CANDIDO MICHAEL
4507 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MENDEZ, HERBER RAMOS
2504 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MENDEZ, ISRAEL JUAREZ
3304 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILLER, TAYONNA NMN
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212148
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOORE, MARCUS WILLIAM
229 WESTSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417

NELSON, ELISHA A
5415 BUELAH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROGERS, JESSICA HOPE
153 WILD GINGER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS
1816 E 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE
2618 LYNDA CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TOMAS-RAMIREZ, MISAEL
1328 SLITON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TURNER, TADARIUS DWIGHT
2135 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST

WEBSTER, JILL SUZANNE
6915 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

WHITE, FRANK
406 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

YOUNG, KIARRA RONESHA
7470 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)
SPEEDING

