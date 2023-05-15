Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BERNABE LOARCA, DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRUCE, NATASHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BRYSON, CATHY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
|
|BURTS, MYA LAKISA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CARTER, TANISHA M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COTHRAN, JASON AARON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DONATI, LILLIE ELIZABETH MAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GATHERS, KENYATA N
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, MELISSA D
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|HUNTER, JIM
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/14/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MADRON, MELANIE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/21/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MATIAS NIZ, AMILCAR FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MATTHEWS, OZZER WOODROW
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/02/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCULLUM, JOHNNY NMN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/10/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
|
|MEJIA SONTAY, CANDIDO MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/03/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ, HERBER RAMOS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MENDEZ, ISRAEL JUAREZ
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, TAYONNA NMN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MOORE, MARCUS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/18/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE 39170417
|
|NELSON, ELISHA A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, JESSICA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAWYER, JONATHAN WELLS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TAYLOR, DARVIN DIONTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TOMAS-RAMIREZ, MISAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|TURNER, TADARIUS DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|WEBSTER, JILL SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/07/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|WHITE, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, KIARRA RONESHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/01/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DUI
- SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)
- SPEEDING
|