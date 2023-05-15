Latest Headlines

5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night

  • Monday, May 15, 2023

Five people were rescued from the balcony of their burning apartment by Chattanooga firefighters late Sunday night after being trapped by flames.

Blue Shift companies responded at 10:25 p.m. to the Elements of Chattanooga Apartments at 7310 Standifer Gap Road and found a working apartment fire in a second-floor unit in Building 16 at the complex.

Firefighters received reports that people were possibly trapped inside so they quickly identified where the fire was and made entry. Flames prevented them from getting to the endangered residents so other crews went around to the balcony where three children and two adults were waiting for help. They were forced out onto the balcony by fire in the middle of their apartment. Firefighters assisted all five people down a ladder to safety and got the fire extinguished quickly after that. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The apartment of origin sustained damage and the impacted residents are receiving assistance from the apartment complex.

No other units were damaged and no other residents were displaced. Quint 8, Quint 6, Quint 21, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Engine 15, Battalion 2 and Battalion 1 responded, along with HCEMS, EPB and CPD.

