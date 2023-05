Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 8-14:

WHITLEY JUSTIN ROBERT W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS. OF METH

JARRELL BREANNA LYNN W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, DRVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

FARMER CHERITY HOPE W/F -- -- OFFICER RUSS BACK FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

JACKSON TIMOTHY BRANDON W/M 34 FELONY SELF SENTENCED

MAXWELL CASEY CAMILLE W/F 30 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA

LACEY CHARLES WILBURN W/M 51 -- OFFICER RAMOS RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

JOHNSON PATRICIA DENISE W/F 43 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

YOUNCE STEVEN KALEB W/M 28 MISD OFFICER JACOBS CONTEMPT OF COURT

BARBEE CLIFFORD ROHBERTSON W/M 53 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

KELLY MARTINAS ROMAINE B/M 41 MISD OFFICER GILREATH FTA

HOGUE JEREMY RAY W/M 34 MISD OFFICER WINKLER LOITERING AND PROWLING, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

RIOS DAPHNE NMN H/F 22 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HUGHES ASHLYN NICOLE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

GADD NICKLOUS TADD, DEWAYNE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER VANDYKE POSS. OF METH

HERNANDEZ YASMIN LENIN H/M 31 MISD OFFICER BUCKNER DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

REYNOLDS JUSTIN LEE B/M 27 -- OFFICER MCBEE HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

PELL JR. DALLAS ERVIN W/M 47 MISD OFFICER TATE FTA

PARTON ZACHARY SHANE W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER MILLER BURGLARY 1st DEGREE, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, RECKLESS DRIVING, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN, IMPROPER USE OF TURN SIGNALS, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

KELLEY TIMOTHY WADE W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

FOWLER PRACEY KAY W/F 52 FELONY OFFICER MILLER POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, RECKLESS DRIVING

PHILLIPS RAYFORD BOBBY W/M 49 MISD OFFICER GALYON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE

SANDER TRISTAN LEBRON W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

GRACY DALLAS DEWAYNE W/M 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER DISORDERLY CONDUCT, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

GRAVITT RENVA SUE W/F 56 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH PROBATION VIOLATION

LUMSDEN LAMAR LEE B/M 21 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, CROSSING GUARD LINE W/ DRUGS, DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

STAY Bryan DAVID b/w 46 FEL OFFICER JACOBS POSS OF MARI. OVER 10OZ, POSS OF FIREARM CRIMINAL

LEMONS CHRISTION LEE W/M 28 FEL OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION

BARRETT ROBERT LAMAR W/M 57 MIST OFFICER DUCHEM GIVING FALSE NAME

COOPER MARK WAYNE W/M 51 MISD OFFICER ANDERSON WARRANT

CARRELL BEUXTEN ROSS W/M 18 HOLD FOR COURT

RUSSELL BRADLEY WARE W/M 32 OFFICER CAMP WARRANT X3

GADDIS HAVEN RAIN W/F 19 MISD OFFICER CAMP MISD. OBSTRUCTION

DELEE TODD WHITYSCOTT W/M 15 FEL OFFICER WORLEY MISD – OBSTRUCTION, WARRANT, MISSING PERSON

GALLOWAY ROY

SMITH CLARENCE BROOKLYN B/M 62 OFFICER HINCH BATTERY-FVA

JONES CATHEY ELIZABETH W/F 49 MISD SIMPSON DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

WRAY JAMES MICHAEL W/M 25 MISD CRIMINAL TRESSPASS, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

MARTIN DAVID THOMAS W/M 48 FEL HOLDER PAROLE VIOLATION

SMITH RICO MARSELL B/M 40 MISD SIMPSON BATTERY

KESLEE TACA ELIZABETH W/M 35 MISD HEGWOOD PROBATION VIOLATION

HARRIS TERI MICHELLE W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

BROOKS JUSTIN BRYNEWOOD W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER SMITH DUI, STALKING, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PITTMAN JOHNATHAN DAVID W/M 36 MISD BATTERY

HEADRICK JAIME HEATHER W/F 34 MISD WARRANT ROSSVILLE, DRIVING SUSPENDED

SIMS KELLY EDWIN W/M 52 FEL OFFICER FERGUSON WARRANT, POSS OF METH, DRIVING SUSPENDED, STOP SIGN VIOLATION

WALKER WILLIAM THOMAS W/M 49 OFFICER FERGUSON

WHITE JESSICA LEE W/F 43 FEL OFFICER FERGUSON POSS OF SCHEDULE 2

SMITH ROBERT EUGENE W/M 46 FEL OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION

MELVILLE AMBER MICHELLE W/F 40 MISD NO INSURANCE, WARRANT ROSSVILLE

BROWN BARABAS ALTRENEASE B/M 45 FELONY OFFICER DOOLEY POSS. OF COCAINE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

DEGRASSE ANGELA MARIE W/F 31 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY FTA x2

ADAMS ALAN KOREL W/M 45 MISD OFFICER MANNING FTA

PENDERGRAFT DANIEL LEE W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER SCARBROUGH PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNG DANIELLE KAY W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER HUNT PROBATION VIOLATION

FINK ERIC LEE W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

GRAHAM DAVID WAYNE W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA

GELISH CODY DEAN W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER MAROON SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

HALL LONNIE WILLIAM W/M 42 MISD OFFICER BREWER CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURNEY TIFFANI BROOKE W/F 19 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS BATTERY- FVA

MOSS DALLAS AGUIRRE W/M 20 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JENSON AARON LAWRENCE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH

HEAD KYLER SETH W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH

LYNCH JASON TYLER W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS TRAFFICKING METH, TRAFFICKING FENTANYL, POSS. OF SCHEDULE I x2, POSS. OF SCHEDULE I W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME

TENEYCK PAUL MICHAEL W/M 28 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI, DUI-CHILD ENDANGERMENT x2, SPEEDING

WHEELER JASON RAY W/M 44 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE ACT

WHITE HUNTER THOMAS W/M 28 MISD OFFICER THOMASON U-TURN PROHIBTED WHERE POSTED, EMERGING FROM ALLEY/ BUILDING/ PRIVATE ROAD/ OR DRIVEWAY; ALSO, NO DRIVING ON SIDEWALK, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LONG DAVID BRIAN W/M 40 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

PITYER WILLIAM GABRIEL W/M 43 MISD OFFICER JACOBS SIMPLE BATTERY- FAMILY VIOLENCE ACT

GREER JON – KAON QUINCY CHARLES B/M 23 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS FELONY THREATS- TERRORISTIC THREATS, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON, DUI- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SCHRADER JONATHAN EUGENE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER ABU HADBA SIMPLE BATTERY- FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

BOLLINGER MICHAEL ALLAN W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER CARTER BATTERY- FAMILY VIOLENCE ACT, FAILURE TO APPEAR, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

YORK KAYLEE RICHARD W/F 35 MISD OFFICER THOMASON PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE, OPEN CONTAINER

YORK CASEY DAVID W/M 37 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ASHER COREY BRIAN W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN POSS. OF SCHEDULE I, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

CAMP JESSICA DEANA W/F 39 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION x2, INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY, SIMPLE BATTERY AGAINST OFFICER, P.U.I

CORDELL JOSHUA DAVID W/M 33 MISD OFFICER CARTER FTA, DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO HEADLIGHT, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, IMPROPER LEFT TURN, NO INSURANCE

KEENER JAMES ANTHONY W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER MATTESON AGGRAVATED ASSAULTED- FVA

FLEMISTER LARRY DOSS W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER SCARBROUGH PROBATION VIOLATION, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WHITLEY JUSTIN ROBERT W/M 31 -- SELF BOND SURRENDER

JARRELL BREANNA LYNN W/F 31 -- SELF BOND SURRENDER

BRANNON BILLY ALLAN W/M 54 MISD OFFICER WASIM PUBLIC DRUNK

HOLT BRANDYN DAVID W/M 30 MISD OFFICER WINKLER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOGUE HALLEY DANIELLE W/F 30 MISD OFFICER WINKLER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STANLEY MIRANDA NICHOLE W/F 35 MISD OFFICER GILREATH CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT- CHILD SUPPORT OBLIGATIONS