Latest Headlines

Person Claiming To Be God Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, May 15, 2023

A resident in the 4600 block of University Drive called 9-1-1 to report that they were God and wanted police to bring them a Gatorade. Once on scene, the caller advised the night shift officers that they had called because they wanted to say “hi” to police. The resident was given a warning for misusing 9-1-1 when it is not an emergency.

Day shift officers returned in the morning to the home located in the 4600 block of University Drive after the resident who had claimed to be God went into a neighbor’s driveway and began screaming. The individual was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. 

Two employees were reportedly fighting at a business in the Apison Crossing Plaza and were separated. No arrests were immediately made. 

An alarm was activated at the Spanish American SDA church, in the 4800 block of Colcord Drive. All doors and windows were locked.  

An individual in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail reported that someone had attempted to scam them over the phone, stating that the caller had claimed their daughter had been in a crash and demanded ransom for her return. The complainant knew their daughter was safe and reported the scam to police.

A street sweeper made accidental contact with a parked vehicle in the 10200 block of McKee Drive. All involved parties agreed to handle it without making a report. 

Officers responded to the Spring Green apartments to assist a parent with a juvenile having a mental health crisis.

Police responded to the Springhill Suites in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway regarding a sexual assault. One individual was arrested for false imprisonment and sexual battery. 

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license. 

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Edgmon Road resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license. 

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the area around the 5300 block of Spalding Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

While conducting routine neighborhood patrols, a night shift officer located a vehicle with an open door in the 8700 block of Lu Lane. The door was closed and locked but the owner could not be located. 

While conducting routine neighborhood patrols, a night shift officer located a vehicle with an open door in the 8700 block of Apison Pike. The owner was located and they advised that their kids must have left the door open. 

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with a bond revocation warrant from a shoplifting charge. The fugitive was transported to the jail. 

An officer took a theft report from the construction crew in the 9600 block of Apison Pike after several tool boxes were broken into and tools were found stolen. 

Three individuals were reportedly soliciting and asking for money in the Walmart parking lot. They were gone before police arrived. 

An individual came to the police station to let officers know of a strange interaction they had experienced with another person. Nothing they relayed to police was of a criminal nature. 

A concerned citizen reported that an individual had walked into Rhodes Storage holding a baseball bat and had loaded property into their vehicle. The property manager advised that all was ok. 

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by answering a 9-1-1 call from a home in the 7000 block of White Oak Valley Circle. The resident was found to have accidentally called the emergency number. 

Officers made contact with a homeless individual they had observed wandering through the Walmart and Taco Bell parking lots. Everything checked out ok. 

An officer responded to a noise complaint in the 10100 block of Otis Way due to loud music being played. The residents agreed to turn down their music. 

Walmart management requested police to remove an individual playing a violin from their property. The individual agreed to leave without incident. 

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 9400 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

A traffic stop near the I-75 exit 9 resulted in the driver being arrested for driving on a license revoked for DUI and for being in possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Police responded to a domestic disorder in the 9600 block of Wiltshire Drive after a teenager had called in regarding a possible physical disorder between their mother and step-father. After further investigation, no signs of assault were found on either adult. Both adults stated that the disorder was only a verbal one. The parents agreed to separate for the evening to let emotions cool down. A referral was made to the Department of Children Services for a follow up. 

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 9300 block of Caddo Lane. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for outstanding Collegedale warrants for failure to appear on previous traffic-related charges. 

Police arrested an individual in the Imagination Station playground after they began creating a disturbance in order to force a confrontation with law enforcement. The individual was charged with disorderly conduct. 

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 5800 block of Main Street. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

Two Collegedale fugitives were transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant and a bond revocation warrant from previous arrests. 

A resident in the 5200 block of Spalding Drive reported that they had sent an explicit video of themself to someone they had recently been talking to over the internet. After sending the video, the complainant received a call from an unknown individual demanding $1000 in exchange to not send the video to all of their contacts.

A concerned citizen requested that police  check on an individual walking along Lee Highway, in the 10600 block, who appeared to be in distress. Contact was made with the individual, who stated that they had been involved in a domestic disorder in Bradley County. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office had spoken with them and advised them of their options. The individual was offered a courtesy ride but declined the offer.

The Dollar General store in the 5800 block of Main Street reported the theft of several bags of charcoal. 

A traffic stop in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for warrants out of East Ridge for failure to appear on traffic-related charges. 

Latest Headlines
Ashley Taylor, 31, Arrested After Shooting Family Member
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Person Claiming To Be God Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Gas Prices Rise 12.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For May 8-14
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Breaking News
Ashley Taylor, 31, Arrested After Shooting Family Member
  • 5/15/2023

Ashley Taylor, 31, was arrested early Monday morning after shooting a family member. Chattanooga Police responded at 1:59 a.m. to a call of a shooting on Usher Drive. Ms. Taylor was ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Person Claiming To Be God Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/15/2023

A resident in the 4600 block of University Drive called 9-1-1 to report that they were God and wanted police to bring them a Gatorade. Once on scene, the caller advised the night shift officers ... more

Breaking News
Gas Prices Rise 12.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/15/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For May 8-14
  • 5/15/2023
Police Blotter: Caller Says Man Humming And Wearing Beanie Was Toting Long Gun; Woman Tries To Steal Nike Shoes And Bat From Academy Sports
  • 5/15/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
A Spectacular Mom's Day
  • 5/14/2023
Immigrant Tsunami
  • 5/13/2023
A Black Eye On The Whole Sheriff's Department
  • 5/13/2023
Sports
Moc Golfers Prepare For NCAA Auburn Regionals
  • 5/14/2023
Cleveland State Softball Ends Season At TCCAA NJCAA Region VII Tournament
  • 5/14/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Heavy Laden With Trophies
  • 5/13/2023
Cleveland State Softball, Baseball Players Named All-TCCAA Recipents
  • 5/14/2023
Lee's Lewis-Perkins Leads Flames Back To D2 National Golf Championship
  • 5/14/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
  • 5/15/2023
Memorial Day TAPS Ceremony Set For May 29 In Ringgold; Volunteers Needed For Flag Placement May 22, Removal June 5
  • 5/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Inflation In Chattanooga
Jerry Summers: Inflation In Chattanooga
  • 5/15/2023
The North River Civic Center Announces New Exhibit For May, June And July
The North River Civic Center Announces New Exhibit For May, June And July
  • 5/15/2023
Westbound Exterior Lane Between McBrien Road & Dover Lane Closure Planned For May 17
  • 5/15/2023
Entertainment
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 5/11/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
A Spectacular Mom's Day
  • 5/14/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Primex Adds 28 Jobs In Marion County
  • 5/12/2023
CBL Names Reinsmidt COO; Announces Other Key Executive Promotions
  • 5/11/2023
State High Court Clarifies Relationship Between Voluntariness Of A Statement, Waiver Of Miranda Rights
  • 5/11/2023
Real Estate
Urban Story Ventures Acquires Valleybrook
  • 5/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
  • 5/11/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 4-10
  • 5/11/2023
Student Scene
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
Baylor's Mazie Mitchem Wins Top Award In Writing
Baylor's Mazie Mitchem Wins Top Award In Writing
  • 5/15/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
  • 5/11/2023
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
  • 5/12/2023
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Ben O’Daniel
Ben O’Daniel
  • 5/14/2023
Maurice Robert “Bob” Hancock
Maurice Robert “Bob” Hancock
  • 5/14/2023
Aubrey Harry Ducker, Sr.
Aubrey Harry Ducker, Sr.
  • 5/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Crye, Suzanne Elizabeth (Cleveland)
Crye, Suzanne Elizabeth (Cleveland)
  • 5/15/2023
Parker, Frances Smith (LaFayette)
  • 5/15/2023
Marsh, Dorothy (Chickamauga)
  • 5/13/2023