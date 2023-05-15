Person Claiming To Be God Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A resident in the 4600 block of University Drive called 9-1-1 to report that they were God and wanted police to bring them a Gatorade. Once on scene, the caller advised the night shift officers that they had called because they wanted to say “hi” to police. The resident was given a warning for misusing 9-1-1 when it is not an emergency.



Day shift officers returned in the morning to the home located in the 4600 block of University Drive after the resident who had claimed to be God went into a neighbor’s driveway and began screaming. The individual was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

Two employees were reportedly fighting at a business in the Apison Crossing Plaza and were separated. No arrests were immediately made.



An alarm was activated at the Spanish American SDA church, in the 4800 block of Colcord Drive. All doors and windows were locked.



An individual in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail reported that someone had attempted to scam them over the phone, stating that the caller had claimed their daughter had been in a crash and demanded ransom for her return. The complainant knew their daughter was safe and reported the scam to police.



A street sweeper made accidental contact with a parked vehicle in the 10200 block of McKee Drive. All involved parties agreed to handle it without making a report.



Officers responded to the Spring Green apartments to assist a parent with a juvenile having a mental health crisis.



Police responded to the Springhill Suites in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway regarding a sexual assault. One individual was arrested for false imprisonment and sexual battery.



A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.



A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Edgmon Road resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.



An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the area around the 5300 block of Spalding Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.



While conducting routine neighborhood patrols, a night shift officer located a vehicle with an open door in the 8700 block of Lu Lane. The door was closed and locked but the owner could not be located.



While conducting routine neighborhood patrols, a night shift officer located a vehicle with an open door in the 8700 block of Apison Pike. The owner was located and they advised that their kids must have left the door open.



East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with a bond revocation warrant from a shoplifting charge. The fugitive was transported to the jail.



An officer took a theft report from the construction crew in the 9600 block of Apison Pike after several tool boxes were broken into and tools were found stolen.



Three individuals were reportedly soliciting and asking for money in the Walmart parking lot. They were gone before police arrived.



An individual came to the police station to let officers know of a strange interaction they had experienced with another person. Nothing they relayed to police was of a criminal nature.



A concerned citizen reported that an individual had walked into Rhodes Storage holding a baseball bat and had loaded property into their vehicle. The property manager advised that all was ok.



Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by answering a 9-1-1 call from a home in the 7000 block of White Oak Valley Circle. The resident was found to have accidentally called the emergency number.



Officers made contact with a homeless individual they had observed wandering through the Walmart and Taco Bell parking lots. Everything checked out ok.



An officer responded to a noise complaint in the 10100 block of Otis Way due to loud music being played. The residents agreed to turn down their music.



Walmart management requested police to remove an individual playing a violin from their property. The individual agreed to leave without incident.



An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 9400 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.



A traffic stop near the I-75 exit 9 resulted in the driver being arrested for driving on a license revoked for DUI and for being in possession of drug paraphernalia.



Police responded to a domestic disorder in the 9600 block of Wiltshire Drive after a teenager had called in regarding a possible physical disorder between their mother and step-father. After further investigation, no signs of assault were found on either adult. Both adults stated that the disorder was only a verbal one. The parents agreed to separate for the evening to let emotions cool down. A referral was made to the Department of Children Services for a follow up.



An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 9300 block of Caddo Lane. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.



A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for outstanding Collegedale warrants for failure to appear on previous traffic-related charges.



Police arrested an individual in the Imagination Station playground after they began creating a disturbance in order to force a confrontation with law enforcement. The individual was charged with disorderly conduct.



An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 5800 block of Main Street. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.



Two Collegedale fugitives were transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant and a bond revocation warrant from previous arrests.



A resident in the 5200 block of Spalding Drive reported that they had sent an explicit video of themself to someone they had recently been talking to over the internet. After sending the video, the complainant received a call from an unknown individual demanding $1000 in exchange to not send the video to all of their contacts.



A concerned citizen requested that police check on an individual walking along Lee Highway, in the 10600 block, who appeared to be in distress. Contact was made with the individual, who stated that they had been involved in a domestic disorder in Bradley County. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office had spoken with them and advised them of their options. The individual was offered a courtesy ride but declined the offer.



The Dollar General store in the 5800 block of Main Street reported the theft of several bags of charcoal.



A traffic stop in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.



A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for warrants out of East Ridge for failure to appear on traffic-related charges.