Latest Headlines

Governor Lee Issues Executive Order To Advance Nuclear Energy Innovation And Investment

Launches “Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council”

  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday signed an executive order to advance Tennessee’s position as a national leader in nuclear energy. Executive Order 101 creates the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council, which will seek to build upon the state’s legacy in nuclear innovation and drive continued investment to create a nuclear energy ecosystem for the future of Tennessee. 

“Tennessee is ready-made to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth with safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy for the future,” said Governor Lee. “Today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, bringing greater opportunity and quality jobs for Tennesseans.”

Yesterday, prior to signing Executive Order 101 in Knoxville, Governor Lee joined industry leaders at the annual Nuclear Energy Assembly in Washington, D.C. to highlight Tennessee’s leading role in the future of American energy.

The Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council will consist of 15 members, including members of the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation and key nuclear industry stakeholders. 

The advisory council will recommend the following actions to advance Tennessee’s ability to lead the nation in nuclear energy:

Legislative, policy and budgetary changes to address regulatory, workforce or education barriers that exist to the creation and expansion of nuclear energy facilities in Tennessee
Funding opportunities for state government, local governments and the private sector
Storage and waste practices that continue the state’s long history of conserving Tennessee’s natural resources
Federal actions that Tennessee should pursue with federal partners and agencies

This year, Governor Lee partnered with the Tennessee General Assembly to create a $50 million Nuclear Fund in the state’s Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. The fund, proposed by Governor Lee at his 2023 State of the State address in February, will establish a nuclear development and manufacturing ecosystem built for the future of Tennessee by providing grants and assistance to support nuclear power-related businesses that choose to relocate or grow in the state. 

Latest Headlines
Governor Lee Issues Executive Order To Advance Nuclear Energy Innovation And Investment
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2023
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal - Good Or Bad
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal - Good Or Bad
  • Sports
  • 5/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2023
Chattanooga Part Of New USL Super League Women's Pro Soccer
  • Sports
  • 5/16/2023
Neighbors Argue About Parked Cars - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2023
Breaking News
Governor Lee Issues Executive Order To Advance Nuclear Energy Innovation And Investment
  • 5/16/2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday signed an executive order to advance Tennessee’s position as a national leader in nuclear energy. Executive Order 101 creates the Tennessee Nuclear Energy ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/16/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Neighbors Argue About Parked Cars - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/16/2023

A disorder was reported in the 5300 block of Asher Village Drive after neighbors began arguing over vehicles being parked on the street. The neighbors were advised of the city ordinances. The ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/16/2023
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
  • 5/15/2023
Lookout Mountain Man Found Guilty Of Cutting Trees On NPS Property Near Stonedge
  • 5/15/2023
Ashley Taylor, 31, Arrested After Shooting Family Member
  • 5/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
Private Police
  • 5/16/2023
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
  • 5/15/2023
Senator Blackburn: The Left Is Waging A War On Women
  • 5/15/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Part Of New USL Super League Women's Pro Soccer
  • 5/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
  • 5/15/2023
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal - Good Or Bad
Randy Smith: Transfer Portal - Good Or Bad
  • 5/16/2023
Moc Golfers Take 2-Shot Lead Over No. 24 Colorado State
  • 5/15/2023
SEC Champion Lady Vols Earn #4 National Seed In NCAA Softball Tournament
  • 5/15/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
  • 5/15/2023
Local Teacher's Note-Passing Nostalgia Inspires New Board Game Paper Trail
  • 5/16/2023
Vietnam Veterans Of America, Chapter 203 Elects Board Of Directors For 2023 – 2024
Vietnam Veterans Of America, Chapter 203 Elects Board Of Directors For 2023 – 2024
  • 5/16/2023
IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon Returns Sunday
  • 5/16/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews WRCB's President And General Manager Callie Starnes
  • 5/16/2023
Entertainment
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
Private Police
  • 5/16/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Winners Announced In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 5/15/2023
Roger Silva Named CFO For Xpress Global Systems
  • 5/15/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Upholds Forgery Convictions And Sentences In Multi-Defendant Case
  • 5/15/2023
Real Estate
RP Homes Begins Phase 2 Of Southside Square Townhomes
  • 5/15/2023
City Launches Home Assistance Repair Program
  • 5/15/2023
Urban Story Ventures Acquires Valleybrook
  • 5/15/2023
Student Scene
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
GNTC Relaunches Practical Nursing Program On The Walker County Campus
GNTC Relaunches Practical Nursing Program On The Walker County Campus
  • 5/15/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest June 3
  • 5/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Virtual Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Virtual Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 5/12/2023
Patel Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
Patel Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
  • 5/12/2023
Memories
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Outdoors
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
  • 5/12/2023
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Dana Darlene Proctor
Dana Darlene Proctor
  • 5/16/2023
Tammie Peterson
Tammie Peterson
  • 5/16/2023
Reba Freeman
Reba Freeman
  • 5/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Lewis, Jack (Grandview)
Lewis, Jack (Grandview)
  • 5/16/2023
Browning, Sharon (Spring City)
Browning, Sharon (Spring City)
  • 5/16/2023
Martin, Peggy Jo (South Pittsburg)
Martin, Peggy Jo (South Pittsburg)
  • 5/16/2023