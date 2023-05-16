Bridge Problem Closes Entrance Ramp To Westbound I-24 From Rossville Boulevard

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said crews have closed the on-ramp from US-27 North (Rossville Boulevard) for repairs to the I-24 bridge over Rossville Boulevard.

A bridge inspection revealed damage to one of the outer steel bridge beams affecting only the on-ramp. This ramp will be closed for several weeks while repairs are performed.

A signed detour will be in place directing drivers to I-24 West via 4th Avenue. All remaining lanes on the I-24 bridge over Rossville Boulevard are safe to traffic and will remain open.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. More information will be released as it becomes available.



TDOT initially notified the city of Chattanooga there would be an immediate closure of northbound Rossville Boulevard at I-24 due to the emergency bridge repair. However, officials later said Rossville Boulevard would remain open.