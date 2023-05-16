Detective Says Woman Removed Tag From Her Vehicle After Dropping Off Boyfriend At Peeples Street Shooting Scene

A detective said a woman who dropped off her boyfriend just prior to a fatal shooting on Peeples Street was seen taking the tag off her vehicle at the same time.

General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell noted the tag incident in declining the request of attorney Bill Speek to have the bond lowered for D'asiah Danielle Johnson, 32.

Charges of murder and attempted murder were bound to the Grand Jury against Ms. Johnson and Cordarus Darnell Jones, also 32, after a hearing on Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Smith was shot and "innocent bystander" Rickey Johnson was also hit at 1200 Peeples St. near where 5-10 homeless people were gathered around a fire. Rickey Johnson never regained consciousness and died two days after the April 25 incident.

Detective Jason Gunn said the shooting was caught on video through an extensive camera system at Peeples Street that is tied into the Police Department's Real Time Intelligence Center.

He said Jones could be seen firing the shots, though the victims were out of sight at the time they were hit.

Det. Gunn said it was learned that Ms. Johnson had driven Jones to a festival at Miller Park in her red Jeep along with her children, ages nine and seven. He said she afterward drove him to the vicinity where the shooting occurred and let him out. She picked him up after the shooting.

The detective said Jones initially did not mention the shooting, but later said he had been bumped by Smith while they were in front of the Homeless Health Care Center.

The video showed Jones began firing just after Smith walked past him.

There were several 9mm shell casings found at the scene.

A gun was not recovered.