Shooting On Fagan Street Sends 1 To Hospital

  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023
A shooting in the 1400 block of Fagan Street on Tuesday night sent one person to the hospital.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 8:33 p.m. to the call of a shooting.
 
Responding officers were told the victim was taken to the hospital prior to their arrival.
 
 The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
 
 Police were still actively working the case. 
Shooting On Fagan Street Sends 1 To Hospital
  • 5/16/2023

A shooting in the 1400 block of Fagan Street on Tuesday night sent one person to the hospital. Chattanooga Police responded at 8:33 p.m. to the call of a shooting. R esponding officers ... more

Collegedale Commission Votes 12% Tax Increase
  • 5/16/2023

The city of Collegedale’s budget was passed and the tax rate set for fiscal year 2023-2024 at the commission meeting Monday night. The property tax rate will be $1.55 for every $100 of the assessed ... more

City Council Passes Short Term Vacation Rental Changes On Final Reading
  • 5/16/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night approved on final reading short term vacation rental changes that officials said "will reform and streamline short term vacation rental rules, simplifying compliance ... more

City Council Dismisses Ethics Complaint Brought Against Councilwoman Berz By Her Neighbor
  • 5/16/2023
Detective Says Woman Removed Tag From Her Vehicle After Dropping Off Boyfriend At Peeples Street Shooting Scene
  • 5/16/2023
Bridge Problem Closes Entrance Ramp To Westbound I-24 From Rossville Boulevard
  • 5/16/2023
Police Blotter: Trio Steals Unknown Amount Of Liquor; Police Asked To Clear Condemned Airport Inn
  • 5/16/2023
Governor Lee Issues Executive Order To Advance Nuclear Energy Innovation And Investment
  • 5/16/2023
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
  • 5/16/2023
Mental Health Is The New Pandemic
  • 5/16/2023
Private Police
  • 5/16/2023
Mark Wiedmer: It Might Be Time To Label LeBron The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)
  • 5/16/2023
Chattanooga Part Of New USL Super League Women's Pro Soccer
  • 5/16/2023
  • 5/15/2023
UTC Tennis Signs Italian Player Emma Pedretti
  • 5/16/2023
Lee's Morgan Named Gulf South Coach Of The Year
  • 5/16/2023
Nooga Splash Floating Aqua Park Opens Saturday
  • 5/16/2023
Summer Events Launch Saturday At The Library
  • 5/16/2023
  • 5/17/2023
The Bethlehem Center Hosts Southside Juneteenth Jubilee
  • 5/16/2023
Local Author Has New Book, Maximum Taxi
  • 5/16/2023
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
  • 5/16/2023
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Watts Bar Unit 1 Safely Completes Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 5/16/2023
Winners Announced In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 5/15/2023
Roger Silva Named CFO For Xpress Global Systems
  • 5/15/2023
Rezoning Approved For Mixed-Used Project At Kenco Site On Riverside Drive
  • 5/16/2023
RP Homes Begins Phase 2 Of Southside Square Townhomes
  • 5/15/2023
City Launches Home Assistance Repair Program
  • 5/15/2023
Young Brothers Persevere And Graduate Together From Cleveland State
  • 5/16/2023
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
Women's Health Fair Is May 19
  • 5/16/2023
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest June 3
  • 5/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Virtual Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 5/12/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
  • 5/12/2023
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Walter William Wenck III
  • 5/16/2023
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
  • 5/16/2023
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
  • 5/16/2023
Ownby, Oleta (Bradley County)
  • 5/16/2023
Roberson, Deborah (Cohutta)
  • 5/16/2023
Lewis, Jack (Grandview)
  • 5/16/2023