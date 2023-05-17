Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Stranger, Who Then Steals His Car; Trio Of Female Thieves Make $655 Haul From Sephora

  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A man on Hickory Valley Road told police he had picked up a white male from one of the hotels off Shallowford Village Drive. He said he did not know the man, but had seen him around before. He told police he picked the man up because he saw that he was arguing with his girl. He said he then went to his brother's apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road and spoke to him in the middle parking lot area. He said he then got out of the vehicle, leaving the keys inside with the man. He said that when he came back, the vehicle was gone. He could not give a great description of the man to police, only that he was in his 30's, but looked much younger and that "he dresses more like a black man than a white man." The man said he did not give this man permission to drive his vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on S. Hickory on a black Volkswagen sedan with a temporary tag that expired in May 2023. The Volkswagen was being pulled over for tinted windows. Upon initiating the stop, the vehicle fled from the scene heading east on 27th. He then took a right on Orchard Knob and another right on E 28th. Police did not pursue and lost the visual of the vehicle. Police sent a BOLO for the vehicle.

* * *

An intoxicated man was reported on Foust Street throwing objects and yelling. Officers arrived and got the man to calm down. Police confirmed the man was upset over a cell phone, and his mother was worried about his behavior. The man agreed not to cause any further issues at the residence and to go to bed. Soon after leaving the residence, police received another call from the same house regarding the man. Shortly after police left, he began throwing things and getting upset again. Upon police second arrival, the man was no longer at the residence. The other occupants of the house confirmed he had walked to a friend's house to stay the night.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a manager at the QuikTrip, 312 Browns Ferry Road. The manager pointed a man out and requested he be trespassed. The man was trespassed from QuikTrip.

* * *

Police observed a Chevrolet Impala with an inoperable headlamp and conducted a traffic stop on the 600 block of Midland Pike. While attempting to speak with the driver, she became extremely upset and argumentative. While speaking with her, police were informed by Dispatch that another officer nearby needed emergency backup. Police provided the woman with her Identification and proceeded to the other officer's location.

* * *

Security at the Speedway at 1330 E 3rd St. told police a black female and black male ran out of the store with a case of Bud Light and three cans of Bud Ice. Security said they left the scene in possibly a grey Chrysler 300 with an unknown direction of travel.

* * *

Police observed someone sleeping on the sidewalk at St Elmo Avenue/W. 37th Street, surrounded by two wagons full of items. Police spoke with the woman, identified her and told her she could not camp on the sidewalk. As one officer ran her for warrants, the other officer gave her information on services provided by the Community Kitchen and instructions on how to get there. The woman showed negative for warrants. Police gave her time to clean her items up and vacate the area.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was driving on Hixson Pike a truck in front of her started fishtailing and she went to the shoulder to avoid making contact. She said she hit the curb and it damaged her back passenger side rim and tire. The woman had AAA and was calling them to come fix the tire.

* * *

Police were called to 2002 Broad St. on an auto theft. Police were shown video footage of a man and a woman who broke into the key return outside the front door. Several keys were stolen. The two were then seen going behind the first row of U-Hauls where they took a 15-foot box truck from the second row. The woman is then seen returning at 6:51 a.m. with a white/brown dog and then she threw two other U-Haul keys back near the front door. The woman seen throwing the keys is believed to be a known woman to police. Further investigation may lead to charges being sought on her. The U-Haul was entered into NCIC. Charges are pending further investigation.

* * *

A loss prevention employee of Sephora, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police three black females possessed and concealed store items, passing all points of sale without offering payment. Items taken include miscellaneous merchandise, fragrances and make-up totaling approximately $665. Sephoria will prosecute if the subjects are identified.

Latest Headlines
City Employees To Be Rewarded For Money-Saving Ideas
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/17/23
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga FC Women Open 2023 Season Saturday
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Region Soccer Finals Set For Wednesday/Thursday
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Today's Lookouts Game Is Sold Out As Over 4,000 Students Are Expected
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Breaking News
Collegedale Commission Votes 12% Tax Increase
  • 5/17/2023

The city of Collegedale’s budget was passed and the tax rate set for fiscal year 2023-2024 at the commission meeting Monday night. The property tax rate will be $1.55 for every $100 of the assessed ... more

City Council Passes Short Term Vacation Rental Changes On Final Reading
  • 5/17/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night approved on final reading short term vacation rental changes that officials said "will reform and streamline short term vacation rental rules, simplifying compliance ... more

City Council Dismisses Ethics Complaint Brought Against Councilwoman Berz By Her Neighbor
  • 5/17/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to dismiss an ethics complaint brought against Councilwoman Carol Berz by her next-door neighbor in Brainerd. It did so after City Attorney ... more

Breaking News
City Employees To Be Rewarded For Money-Saving Ideas
  • 5/17/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/17/23
  • 5/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/17/2023
Cleaning Crew Finds Handgun At Hotel - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/17/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
  • 5/16/2023
Mental Health Is The New Pandemic
  • 5/16/2023
Sports
Today's Lookouts Game Is Sold Out As Over 4,000 Students Are Expected
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga FC Women Open 2023 Season Saturday
  • 5/17/2023
Mark Wiedmer: It Might Be Time To Label LeBron The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)
  • 5/16/2023
UTC Tennis Signs Italian Player Emma Pedretti
  • 5/16/2023
Lee's Morgan Named Gulf South Coach Of The Year
  • 5/16/2023
Happenings
Nooga Splash Floating Aqua Park Opens Saturday
  • 5/16/2023
Summer Events Launch Saturday At The Library
Summer Events Launch Saturday At The Library
  • 5/16/2023
Did You Know? TBI
Did You Know? TBI
  • 5/17/2023
Cherokee Area Council Scouts Serve Their Communities
  • 5/17/2023
The Bethlehem Center Hosts Southside Juneteenth Jubilee
  • 5/16/2023
Entertainment
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Eric Fuller Leaving U.S. Xpress To Join CoLab
  • 5/17/2023
Watts Bar Unit 1 Safely Completes Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 5/16/2023
Winners Announced In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 5/15/2023
Real Estate
Rezoning Approved For Mixed-Used Project At Kenco Site On Riverside Drive
  • 5/16/2023
RP Homes Begins Phase 2 Of Southside Square Townhomes
  • 5/15/2023
City Launches Home Assistance Repair Program
  • 5/15/2023
Student Scene
Young Brothers Persevere And Graduate Together From Cleveland State
Young Brothers Persevere And Graduate Together From Cleveland State
  • 5/16/2023
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Expanding With 175,000-Square Foot Cardiovascular Pavilion
  • 5/17/2023
Women's Health Fair Is May 19
  • 5/16/2023
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest June 3
  • 5/15/2023
Memories
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Outdoors
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
  • 5/12/2023
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Walter William Wenck III
Walter William Wenck III
  • 5/16/2023
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
  • 5/16/2023
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
  • 5/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Godsey, Gilbert "Boots" (Spring City)
Godsey, Gilbert "Boots" (Spring City)
  • 5/17/2023
Ownby, Oleta (Bradley County)
Ownby, Oleta (Bradley County)
  • 5/16/2023
Roberson, Deborah (Cohutta)
Roberson, Deborah (Cohutta)
  • 5/16/2023