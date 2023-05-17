Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Stranger, Who Then Steals His Car; Trio Of Female Thieves Make $655 Haul From Sephora

A man on Hickory Valley Road told police he had picked up a white male from one of the hotels off Shallowford Village Drive. He said he did not know the man, but had seen him around before. He told police he picked the man up because he saw that he was arguing with his girl. He said he then went to his brother's apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road and spoke to him in the middle parking lot area. He said he then got out of the vehicle, leaving the keys inside with the man. He said that when he came back, the vehicle was gone. He could not give a great description of the man to police, only that he was in his 30's, but looked much younger and that "he dresses more like a black man than a white man." The man said he did not give this man permission to drive his vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.



* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on S. Hickory on a black Volkswagen sedan with a temporary tag that expired in May 2023. The Volkswagen was being pulled over for tinted windows. Upon initiating the stop, the vehicle fled from the scene heading east on 27th. He then took a right on Orchard Knob and another right on E 28th. Police did not pursue and lost the visual of the vehicle. Police sent a BOLO for the vehicle.

* * *

An intoxicated man was reported on Foust Street throwing objects and yelling. Officers arrived and got the man to calm down. Police confirmed the man was upset over a cell phone, and his mother was worried about his behavior. The man agreed not to cause any further issues at the residence and to go to bed. Soon after leaving the residence, police received another call from the same house regarding the man. Shortly after police left, he began throwing things and getting upset again. Upon police second arrival, the man was no longer at the residence. The other occupants of the house confirmed he had walked to a friend's house to stay the night.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a manager at the QuikTrip, 312 Browns Ferry Road. The manager pointed a man out and requested he be trespassed. The man was trespassed from QuikTrip.

* * *

Police observed a Chevrolet Impala with an inoperable headlamp and conducted a traffic stop on the 600 block of Midland Pike. While attempting to speak with the driver, she became extremely upset and argumentative. While speaking with her, police were informed by Dispatch that another officer nearby needed emergency backup. Police provided the woman with her Identification and proceeded to the other officer's location.

* * *

Security at the Speedway at 1330 E 3rd St. told police a black female and black male ran out of the store with a case of Bud Light and three cans of Bud Ice. Security said they left the scene in possibly a grey Chrysler 300 with an unknown direction of travel.

* * *

Police observed someone sleeping on the sidewalk at St Elmo Avenue/W. 37th Street, surrounded by two wagons full of items. Police spoke with the woman, identified her and told her she could not camp on the sidewalk. As one officer ran her for warrants, the other officer gave her information on services provided by the Community Kitchen and instructions on how to get there. The woman showed negative for warrants. Police gave her time to clean her items up and vacate the area.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was driving on Hixson Pike a truck in front of her started fishtailing and she went to the shoulder to avoid making contact. She said she hit the curb and it damaged her back passenger side rim and tire. The woman had AAA and was calling them to come fix the tire.

* * *

Police were called to 2002 Broad St. on an auto theft. Police were shown video footage of a man and a woman who broke into the key return outside the front door. Several keys were stolen. The two were then seen going behind the first row of U-Hauls where they took a 15-foot box truck from the second row. The woman is then seen returning at 6:51 a.m. with a white/brown dog and then she threw two other U-Haul keys back near the front door. The woman seen throwing the keys is believed to be a known woman to police. Further investigation may lead to charges being sought on her. The U-Haul was entered into NCIC. Charges are pending further investigation.

* * *

A loss prevention employee of Sephora, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police three black females possessed and concealed store items, passing all points of sale without offering payment. Items taken include miscellaneous merchandise, fragrances and make-up totaling approximately $665. Sephoria will prosecute if the subjects are identified.