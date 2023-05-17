City Employees To Be Rewarded For Money-Saving Ideas

The city is planning to put a program in place to reward employees for money-saving ideas.

Ryan Ewalt, city chief operating officer, said the idea was suggested by an engineer in public works who pointed out that TVA has such a program.

He said, "This way all our team members can be focused on savings for our taxpayers."

Mr. Ewalt added, "Folks who have the best ideas for savings are those who are closest to the work."

The city surveyed such programs across the country and found that Columbia, Mo., had been doing it for over 10 years.

An internal review committee will rule on whether the ideas are worthy of a cash award.

The payouts will be from the city's Innovation Fund.

The amounts of the award will be based on the total savings. The awards will be figured "after tax," Mr. Ewalt said.

Deputies and above are not eligible. Mr. Ewalt said, "If your job is to do this sort of thing, you are not eligible."

An employee is limited to winning an award once a year.