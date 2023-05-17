Latest Headlines

County Commission Votes 7-4 Against Shifting Health Department Funds To Clinica Medicos

  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The County Commission on Wednesday morning voted 7-4 against shifting $250,000 in unused Health Department funds to the Clinica Medicos health clinic.

Chairman Chip Baker said he was bothered by the process used and said he had heard from other local healthcare providers saying, "If you're giving away money, we're interested."

Commissioner Lee Helton raised questions about Clinica Medicos being part non-profit and part the for profit Arnold Medical Management. He said, "It's a bad look."

Commissioner Ken Smith said, "I would never be in favor of giving for capital projects" to a private group. The initial presentation by County Mayor Weston Wamp asked for $250,000 each from the city and county toward the clinic completing a planned new facility across from Montague Park.

The latest version of the resolution said the money would go for services and did not mention capital.

Dr. Kelly Arnold said of the clinic, "I had an idea nine years ago. At the time we had five people and no patients." She said the clinic now serves thousand of patients and stays open on Saturday and Sunday, when it sees 25 percent of the patient load.

She said no one is turned away.

Officials said the money had been slated to come from budget for the county Health Department's primary care clinic, which has been trying to hire two physicians but not been able to attract any due to inadequate salary.

Commissioner Jeff Eversole said the focus should have been on offering sign on bonuses and increasing the pay level.

Commissioner Steve Highlander noted that the health department offers dental services downtown and at Ooltewah. Dr. Arnold said the new facility will have a dental department.

Commissioner David Sharpe said, "Dr. Arnold, I'm sorry you were put in this position on a project that was not thoroughly vetted, and you are left to stand here without the support of the sponsor of this resolution."

County Mayor Wamp was not at the meeting.

Claire McVay, his chief of staff, said the funding did not involve any sort of Request for Proposals so that other medical providers could apply. She said it was "a budget amendment."

Commissioner Sharpe said, "It is very unusual for a resolution to have substantial changes in it. It is evidence of an ill-advised resolution."

Commissioner Greg Beck said he was "appalled at the scrutiny this item is getting." He said of Dr. Arnold, "She loves people and she wants to help them."

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said among the patients at the clinic are veterans, who may have trouble getting to a VA center.

Voting in favor were Commissioners Beck, Shipley, Joe Graham and Mike Chauncey.

Against were Commissioners Baker, Sharpe, Highlander, Smith, Helton, Eversole and Warren Mackey.

