Police Blotter: Hotel Guest Finds Firearm In Bushes While Smoking; Person Posing As Police Officer On Facebook Is Scamming People For Concert Tickets

Police were made aware by a guest of a possible firearm in the bushes near the parking lot of TownePlace Suites, 7010 McCutcheon Road. The guest told police they were walking on the sidewalk while smoking and noticed a firearm in the bushes near the front of the hotel. Police were able to locate the firearm nestled in the bushes and covered with leaves (a Taurus - G3 9MM - black). The firearm had a round in the chamber as well as magazine with approximately nine rounds inside. The firearm as well as the magazine/ammo were turned into CPD Property Division and made releasable to CPD Gun Team for further investigation. No return on the firearm was found through Info Channel or Watson.



A woman at a bank at 2120 Northgate Park Ln., told police a young black female entered the facility and attempted to cash a check for $4,819.25. The bank did not cash the check due to believing the check was fraudulent. The woman presented an Illinois I.D. with the name Angelica Tillman on it. Angelica left in a gray Hyundai Elantra. Police left their e-mail to have their security employee send any possible video footage. As of now, no actual money was lost, due to the bank catching the fraudulent check.

A woman on Lockington Lane called police to make a report about a damaged cell phone. She said she bought an iPhone 11 for her grandson. She said her grandson and his mother got into a verbal altercation and the iPhone was thrown during the altercation, which resulted in the damaged cell phone. She told police she took the phone to a repair shop in order to get it fixed. Police were unable to observe the damaged cell phone.

A man told police his mountain bike was stolen from his vehicle at the Chattanoogan Hotel, 1201 Broad St. He said he last saw his bike Monday night. He said the bike was black with green lettering. No Suspect information is known. Photos of his bike will be uploaded to this report.

A woman on W. 37th Street told police she had been receiving phone call after phone call from a no caller ID number and she believed it to be a woman she knows. She said her window had been knocked out a few days prior and another Chattanooga officer took that report. Police did not observe enough probable cause to apply for warrants. The officer spoke with the initial reporting officer, who stated that he was investigating the incident also. Police will continue to look into this incident.

A woman told police that she and a man went to the Hair of the Dog (bar) and had a couple of drinks. After that, they went to the CBC (Billiard Club), played pool and had more drinks. The man then drove her back to her place, and they had a verbal altercation about their relationship. The man told police he just wanted her out of his vehicle so he could go home. The woman wouldn't get out of the man's vehicle. Police told the woman to go and she went to her apartment on Frosty Pine Trail. The man waited on a ride, due to both of them being intoxicated.

A man at Life Storage, 4119 Hixson Pike, told police the catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle. He said the last time he saw the truck intact was around 11 a.m. He had no suspect information to provide. He estimated the cost to replace the converter would be around $1,200. Police issued the man a complaint card for the incident.

A man on 416 Osborne Drive told police that morning around 5:30 a.m. he realized he left his vehicle, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, unlocked and unattended at his residence from roughly 10 p.m. the date before until the time of discovery. He reported two firearms were stolen from the vehicle. The first he described as an "old pocket pistol" .32 Smith and Wesson Long caliber. A serial number was not made available for this firearm. The second reported stolen is a black Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 2.0, 9mm with black Talon Grips applied to the frame. He provided the serial number for this firearm and it was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A called reported a black male with a black vest, no shirt, teal bookbag and jeans in the area of E. 11th Street/Baldwin Street, who was checking car door handles. Police found a man matching that description at 500 E. 11th St., near Times Free Press. He was identified and claimed to have been with a friend (a blonde hair, white female who had walked off) all day and he did not check door handles. However, witnesses described him with great detail and the man has been observed doing this behavior previously. Police warned him to not attempt any more car doors or other illegal activity and instructed him to move along. The man was cooperative and easily identifiable from his multiple face tattoos. There was a white dog with the short haired, blonde woman who walked away (police never got her name).

A man came to the Police Service Center at 3410 Amnicola Hwy. and said he was scammed by someone on Facebook who was pretending to be a Chattanooga Police Officer. He said that the page's name is Alexys Duke Polster and she is selling fake concert tickets to people. He said that he sent $600 to $girley680 on CashApp and then was blocked by the Facebook page. He said that he received over five phone calls from acquaintances who were also scammed by the same page. He said that the person using the Facebook page also has people send money through Venmo to @Lucas-hoaglund. After checking the Facebook page, police determined that it was a female officer whose photos were on the account. Police spoke with that officer and she said that it was not her using that Facebook page.