Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
2224 SHADY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BEEBE, CHARLES STEVEN
2818 RICHMAN WAY VAN BUEN, 72956
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE
2005 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLOWAY, CHARLES LEE
269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLINTON, EVAN WADE
4248 KENTON DRIVE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FENTANYL
CONDRA, CHRISTOPHER A
311 NYE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114441
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COYNE, JOSEPH LEE
507 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 307413989
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
2527 LOVE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON
748 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
94 SHAWNEE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
6221 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON
2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANNUM, EMILY ELIZABETH
40 BROOKVALE TERRACE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (SCHEDULE 1 FOR
HARDISON, NICKOLAS J
9934 BEN MATTHEWS ROAD OOLETEWAH, 373639352
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
RAPE
HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN
10213 LOVELL RD.
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE
3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154001
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILTON, MARION
5713 JANA LN, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE
2304 FAIRLEIGH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUGHLEY, LAWANDA MONIQUE
4809 WINDING LN APT G HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HUNZIKER, REINER H
15015 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE
3834 WACHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
JONES, AVERY WYTRON
1203 GROVE STREET APARTMENT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
KNOWELL, KELYN SINCERE
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBBERY
LEE, ELIZABETH ANN
3603 MAIDEN SR, CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LYLE, ANDREW
105 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
9039 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON
1248 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MASTERS, DAVID ROY
1345 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKINNEY, KERRY LAMAR
1004 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, WENDELL BRIAN
523 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NELSON, CIRAEA ALONJAI
1104 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT
100 WALKER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
PARROT, SYDNEY ANA
9016 LAKE CAROLYN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PAYNE, LENA D
8941 N HICKORY VALLY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
6930 VILLAGE LAKE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
286 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSE REPORTS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN
1703 WAYNE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801674
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ROWE, GREGORY MAURICE
5131 LOIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SAUNDERS, WENDELL WILEY
SKYVIEW CIRCLE ACWORTH, 30101
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SELBY, MARK
2417 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE
1216 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062331
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BEEBE, CHARLES STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALLOWAY, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/31/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHISLOM, RALPH H
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/25/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLAY, DAEMON T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|COYNE, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
|
|DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HANNUM, EMILY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (SCHEDULE 1 FOR
|
|HARDISON, NICKOLAS J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/20/2005
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A TOOL SHED)
|
|HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HUGHLEY, LAWANDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HULLENDER, NATHAN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNZIKER, REINER H
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|IBANES, HECTOR HUERTA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, AVERY WYTRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|KEOWN, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|KNOWELL, KELYN SINCERE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ROBBERY
|
|LYNN, SCOTT T
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MASTERS, DAVID ROY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, WENDELL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NELSON, CIRAEA ALONJAI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|PARROT, SYDNEY ANA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PAYNE, LENA D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/09/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ROWE, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/03/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SELBY, MARK
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/16/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|SESSIONS, TABITHA M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|STEVENSON, JEFFREY HENRY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/25/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|VAUGHN, CHRISTIE L
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/20/1965
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|