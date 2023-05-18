Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, May 18, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 
2224 SHADY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BEEBE, CHARLES STEVEN 
2818 RICHMAN WAY VAN BUEN, 72956 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE 
2005 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLOWAY, CHARLES LEE 
269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CLINTON, EVAN WADE 
4248 KENTON DRIVE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FENTANYL

CONDRA, CHRISTOPHER A 
311 NYE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114441 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COYNE, JOSEPH LEE 
507 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 307413989 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DOBBS, LUCAS AARON 
2527 LOVE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R

FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE 
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL

FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON 
748 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE 
94 SHAWNEE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
6221 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON 
2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HANNUM, EMILY ELIZABETH 
40 BROOKVALE TERRACE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (SCHEDULE 1 FOR

HARDISON, NICKOLAS J 
9934 BEN MATTHEWS ROAD OOLETEWAH, 373639352 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RAPE

HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN 
10213 LOVELL RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE 
3617 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154001 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILTON, MARION 
5713 JANA LN, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE 
2304 FAIRLEIGH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HUGHLEY, LAWANDA MONIQUE 
4809 WINDING LN APT G HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

HUNZIKER, REINER H 
15015 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE 
3834 WACHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

JONES, AVERY WYTRON 
1203 GROVE STREET APARTMENT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

KNOWELL, KELYN SINCERE 
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBBERY

LEE, ELIZABETH ANN 
3603 MAIDEN SR, CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LYLE, ANDREW 
105 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE 
9039 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON 
1248 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MASTERS, DAVID ROY 
1345 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKINNEY, KERRY LAMAR 
1004 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, WENDELL BRIAN 
523 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NELSON, CIRAEA ALONJAI 
1104 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT 
100 WALKER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

PARROT, SYDNEY ANA 
9016 LAKE CAROLYN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PAYNE, LENA D 
8941 N HICKORY VALLY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH 
6930 VILLAGE LAKE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR 
286 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSE REPORTS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN 
1703 WAYNE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801674 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ROWE, GREGORY MAURICE 
5131 LOIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SAUNDERS, WENDELL WILEY 
SKYVIEW CIRCLE ACWORTH, 30101 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SELBY, MARK 
2417 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE 
1216 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL 
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062331 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

BEEBE, CHARLES STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLOWAY, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/31/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHISLOM, RALPH H
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/25/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAY, DAEMON T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
COYNE, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HANNUM, EMILY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (SCHEDULE 1 FOR
HARDISON, NICKOLAS J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/20/2005
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A TOOL SHED)
HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUGHLEY, LAWANDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HULLENDER, NATHAN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNZIKER, REINER H
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
IBANES, HECTOR HUERTA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JONES, AVERY WYTRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
KEOWN, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
KNOWELL, KELYN SINCERE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ROBBERY
LYNN, SCOTT T
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MASTERS, DAVID ROY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, WENDELL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NELSON, CIRAEA ALONJAI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
PARROT, SYDNEY ANA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PAYNE, LENA D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/18/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/09/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ROWE, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/03/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SELBY, MARK
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/16/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SESSIONS, TABITHA M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STEVENSON, JEFFREY HENRY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/25/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VAUGHN, CHRISTIE L
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/20/1965
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF METH
WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION




Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
Person Scammed Into Paying 2 Fraudulent Bills - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
Police Blotter: Hotel Guest Finds Firearm In Bushes While Smoking; Person Posing As Police Officer On Facebook Is Scamming People For Concert Tickets
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, May 17th
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Soddy Daisy Wins 3-AAA Championship On Regan Rowan Complete Game
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/18/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Person Scammed Into Paying 2 Fraudulent Bills - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/18/2023

An individual in the 9400 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive reported that they had been scammed into paying two fraudulent bills. An alarm was activated at the Truist Bank. The building was ... more

Police Blotter: Hotel Guest Finds Firearm In Bushes While Smoking; Person Posing As Police Officer On Facebook Is Scamming People For Concert Tickets
  • 5/18/2023

Police were made aware by a guest of a possible firearm in the bushes near the parking lot of TownePlace Suites, 7010 McCutcheon Road. The guest told police they were walking on the sidewalk ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/18/2023
Arrests Made In 2 Chattanooga Shootings
  • 5/17/2023
City Council Passes Short Term Vacation Rental Changes On Final Reading
  • 5/17/2023
2 McMinn County High School Students Killed In Accident Tuesday
  • 5/17/2023
City Council Dismisses Ethics Complaint Brought Against Councilwoman Berz By Her Neighbor
  • 5/17/2023
Opinion
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
  • 5/16/2023
Mental Health Is The New Pandemic
  • 5/16/2023
Sports
UTC Golf Headed To NCAA Championships
  • 5/17/2023
Today's Lookouts Game Is Sold Out As Over 4,000 Students Are Expected
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga FC Women Open 2023 Season Saturday
  • 5/17/2023
UTC Tennis Signs Italian Player Emma Pedretti
  • 5/16/2023
Lee's Morgan Named Gulf South Coach Of The Year
  • 5/16/2023
Happenings
Senator Bo Watson Outlines School Safety Measures In Talk At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Senator Bo Watson Outlines School Safety Measures In Talk At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 5/17/2023
Street Closures Announced For This Weekend's IRONMAN
  • 5/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Thank You For Allowing Me To Serve On The EC
Jerry Summers: Thank You For Allowing Me To Serve On The EC
  • 5/18/2023
Friday Festivals Return To Downtown Cleveland
  • 5/17/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 5/17/2023
Entertainment
Free Acoustic Concert At Heritage House Will Be June 1
  • 5/17/2023
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
  • 5/17/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Opinion
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Michael Walton Leaving green|spaces To Start Global Energy Transition Advisory Firm
Michael Walton Leaving green|spaces To Start Global Energy Transition Advisory Firm
  • 5/18/2023
Chattanooga's 1st Nordstrom Rack Opening
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga Zoo, BNI Southeast Tennessee, (Be) Caffeinated, Master Machine Inc., Recognized At Chamber Awards
  • 5/17/2023
Real Estate
Catoosa County Home Appraisals Up 19.5%
  • 5/17/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 11-17
  • 5/18/2023
Steven Sharpe: April 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 5/17/2023
Student Scene
DARE Graduation Ceremony Held At CSLA
  • 5/17/2023
UTC Revamps, Restarts Master's Degree In Music Program
  • 5/17/2023
Cleveland High School Announces 10th Annual Alumni Hall Of Fame Inductees
  • 5/17/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
  • 5/17/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Expanding With 175,000-Square Foot Cardiovascular Pavilion
  • 5/17/2023
Women's Health Fair Is May 19
  • 5/16/2023
Memories
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga’s Bike To Work Day Activates City To Encourage Sustainable Commuting
  • 5/17/2023
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
  • 5/17/2023
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Trite But True: An Attitude Of Gratitude
Bob Tamasy: Trite But True: An Attitude Of Gratitude
  • 5/18/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Walter William Wenck III
Walter William Wenck III
  • 5/16/2023
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
  • 5/16/2023
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
  • 5/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Ratcliff, J. W. (Cleveland)
Ratcliff, J. W. (Cleveland)
  • 5/17/2023
Murray, Neil (Trion)
  • 5/17/2023
Croft, Paul (Ringgold)
  • 5/17/2023