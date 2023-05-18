Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

2224 SHADY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BEEBE, CHARLES STEVEN

2818 RICHMAN WAY VAN BUEN, 72956

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE

2005 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALLOWAY, CHARLES LEE

269 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CLINTON, EVAN WADE

4248 KENTON DRIVE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF FENTANYL



CONDRA, CHRISTOPHER A

311 NYE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114441

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COYNE, JOSEPH LEE

507 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 307413989

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

2527 LOVE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R



FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE

6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL



FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON

748 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE

94 SHAWNEE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

6221 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON

2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HANNUM, EMILY ELIZABETH

40 BROOKVALE TERRACE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (SCHEDULE 1 FOR



HARDISON, NICKOLAS J

9934 BEN MATTHEWS ROAD OOLETEWAH, 373639352

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency:

RAPE



HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN

10213 LOVELL RD.

Here are the mug shots:

BEEBE, CHARLES STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/09/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLOWAY, CHARLES LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/31/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHISLOM, RALPH H

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/25/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLAY, DAEMON T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/31/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ASSAULT

ASSAULT COYNE, JOSEPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

FEDERAL FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/08/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HANNUM, EMILY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/03/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (SCHEDULE 1 FOR HARDISON, NICKOLAS J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/20/2005

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

RAPE HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HEARD, ORVAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/01/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A TOOL SHED) HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/28/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HUGHLEY, LAWANDA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/12/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION HULLENDER, NATHAN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNZIKER, REINER H

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/29/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION IBANES, HECTOR HUERTA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/21/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JOHNSON, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JONES, AVERY WYTRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED KEOWN, BRITTNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION KNOWELL, KELYN SINCERE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROBBERY LYNN, SCOTT T

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MASTERS, DAVID ROY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, WENDELL BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NELSON, CIRAEA ALONJAI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NEUSOM, AUSTIN CURT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE PARROT, SYDNEY ANA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PAYNE, LENA D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/18/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/18/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/09/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ROWE, GREGORY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 09/03/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SELBY, MARK

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/16/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION SESSIONS, TABITHA M

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF STEVENSON, JEFFREY HENRY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/25/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VAUGHN, CHRISTIE L

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/20/1965

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING

POSSESSION OF METH WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



