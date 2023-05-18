Latest Headlines

Doubletree Hotel Sells For $33.6 Million - Up From 2021 Sale By $6.1 Million

  • Thursday, May 18, 2023
Doubletree Hotel
Doubletree Hotel

The Doubletree Hotel at 407 Chestnut St. has sold for $33.6 million - less than two years after it sold for $27.5 million.

The latest sale was to Cpz Chattanooga Llc, Alc Chattanooga Llc, Nce Chattanooga Llc, Bhelm Chattanooga Llc from Kre Hip Tree Chattanooga Owner Llc

Vision Chestnut Hotel Group owned the Doubletree at the time it was sold in April 2021 when it was purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts LLC of New York City, a private equity company. 

The high rise hotel features 186 rooms.

Latest Headlines
Governor Lee Signs Bill That Gives Teachers Largest Pay Increase
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
Doubletree Hotel Sells For $33.6 Million - Up From 2021 Sale By $6.1 Million
Doubletree Hotel Sells For $33.6 Million - Up From 2021 Sale By $6.1 Million
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
Person Scammed Into Paying 2 Fraudulent Bills - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
Police Blotter: Hotel Guest Finds Firearm In Bushes While Smoking; Person Posing As Police Officer On Facebook Is Scamming People For Concert Tickets
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/18/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Person Scammed Into Paying 2 Fraudulent Bills - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/18/2023

An individual in the 9400 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive reported that they had been scammed into paying two fraudulent bills. An alarm was activated at the Truist Bank. The building was ... more

Police Blotter: Hotel Guest Finds Firearm In Bushes While Smoking; Person Posing As Police Officer On Facebook Is Scamming People For Concert Tickets
  • 5/18/2023

Police were made aware by a guest of a possible firearm in the bushes near the parking lot of TownePlace Suites, 7010 McCutcheon Road. The guest told police they were walking on the sidewalk ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/18/2023
Arrests Made In 2 Chattanooga Shootings
  • 5/17/2023
Collegedale Commission Votes 12% Tax Increase
  • 5/17/2023
City Council Passes Short Term Vacation Rental Changes On Final Reading
  • 5/17/2023
2 McMinn County High School Students Killed In Accident Tuesday
  • 5/17/2023
Opinion
Show Who's Boss
  • 5/18/2023
Wasted Field Trip To Lookouts Game
  • 5/18/2023
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Sports
UTC Golf Headed To NCAA Championships
  • 5/17/2023
Today's Lookouts Game Is Sold Out As Over 4,000 Students Are Expected
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga FC Women Open 2023 Season Saturday
  • 5/17/2023
UTC Tennis Signs Italian Player Emma Pedretti
  • 5/16/2023
Lee's Morgan Named Gulf South Coach Of The Year
  • 5/16/2023
Happenings
Senator Bo Watson Outlines School Safety Measures In Talk At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Senator Bo Watson Outlines School Safety Measures In Talk At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 5/17/2023
Street Closures Announced For This Weekend's IRONMAN
  • 5/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Thank You For Allowing Me To Serve On The EC
Jerry Summers: Thank You For Allowing Me To Serve On The EC
  • 5/18/2023
Tennessee Benefit Kitchen Launched To Help Public Access Unclaimed Benefits
  • 5/18/2023
Friday Festivals Return To Downtown Cleveland
  • 5/17/2023
Entertainment
Free Acoustic Concert At Heritage House Will Be June 1
  • 5/17/2023
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
  • 5/17/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Opinion
Show Who's Boss
  • 5/18/2023
Wasted Field Trip To Lookouts Game
  • 5/18/2023
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Dining
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Business
Michael Walton Leaving green|spaces To Start Global Energy Transition Advisory Firm
Michael Walton Leaving green|spaces To Start Global Energy Transition Advisory Firm
  • 5/18/2023
Despite Large Appraisal Increase In Whitfield County, Authorities Pledge To "Offset Almost All Tax Increases"
  • 5/18/2023
Chattanooga's 1st Nordstrom Rack Opening
  • 5/17/2023
Real Estate
Catoosa County Home Appraisals Up 19.5%
  • 5/17/2023
Warehouses On Wauhatchie Pike Sell For $18,765,433
  • 5/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 11-17
  • 5/18/2023
Student Scene
DARE Graduation Ceremony Held At CSLA
  • 5/17/2023
UTC Revamps, Restarts Master's Degree In Music Program
  • 5/17/2023
Cleveland High School Announces 10th Annual Alumni Hall Of Fame Inductees
  • 5/17/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
  • 5/17/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Expanding With 175,000-Square Foot Cardiovascular Pavilion
  • 5/17/2023
Women's Health Fair Is May 19
  • 5/16/2023
Memories
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga’s Bike To Work Day Activates City To Encourage Sustainable Commuting
  • 5/17/2023
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
  • 5/17/2023
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Trite But True: An Attitude Of Gratitude
Bob Tamasy: Trite But True: An Attitude Of Gratitude
  • 5/18/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
David Franklin Downer
David Franklin Downer
  • 5/18/2023
Walter William Wenck III
Walter William Wenck III
  • 5/16/2023
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
  • 5/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Mickel, Sheryl Annette Rockholt (Dayton)
Mickel, Sheryl Annette Rockholt (Dayton)
  • 5/18/2023
DiCorsi, Delia Rosado (Cleveland)
DiCorsi, Delia Rosado (Cleveland)
  • 5/17/2023
Maskew, Harold Ellis "Hal" (Cleveland)
Maskew, Harold Ellis "Hal" (Cleveland)
  • 5/17/2023