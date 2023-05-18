Doubletree Hotel Sells For $33.6 Million - Up From 2021 Sale By $6.1 Million

The Doubletree Hotel at 407 Chestnut St. has sold for $33.6 million - less than two years after it sold for $27.5 million.

The latest sale was to Cpz Chattanooga Llc, Alc Chattanooga Llc, Nce Chattanooga Llc, Bhelm Chattanooga Llc from Kre Hip Tree Chattanooga Owner Llc

Vision Chestnut Hotel Group owned the Doubletree at the time it was sold in April 2021 when it was purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts LLC of New York City, a private equity company.

The high rise hotel features 186 rooms.