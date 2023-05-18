Latest Headlines

County Clerk Knowles Cautions On Use Of Outdated License Plate

  • Thursday, May 18, 2023

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said some motor vehicles are still displaying the Green Mountain Tennessee vehicle license plate that became obsolete Dec. 31, 2022 .

He said, "The delay in renewing could have been caused by the courtesy reminder prepared and mailed by the Department of Revenue in Nashville not reaching the mail box of a registrant. The obsolete Mountain plate is easily recognized by law enforcement, and I want to be sure motorists are issued the State’s new Blue plate, possibly avoiding a citation.

"When a tag has been expired 90 days or more motorists are required by the State to visit the tag office in person with their tag receipt and photo ID. Renewals can be made in the Clerk’s Courthouse office or Bonny Oaks Branch location. There is not a financial penalty involved in the late renewal application.

"State law provides that Tennesseans may elect to receive a license plate that includes the words “In God We Trust” as an alternative to the standard plate design.”

