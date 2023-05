Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:

No Bills:

1 DENNIS, JESSICA AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 05/17/2023

1 STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA FAILURE TO APPEAR 05/17/2023

1 SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE 05/17/2023

True Bills:

315487 1 ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 05/17/2023

315487 2 ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVICTION

05/17/2023

315487 3 ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 05/17/2023

315488 1 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 05/17/2023

315488 2 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 05/17/2023

315488 3 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC EVADING ARREST 05/17/2023

315488 4 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC EVADING ARREST 05/17/2023

315488 5 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC REGISTRATION LAW 05/17/2023

315488 6 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC SPEEDING 05/17/2023

315488 7 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 05/17/2023

315488 8 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC FAILURE TO RENDER AID 05/17/2023

315488 9 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC RECKLESS DRIVING 05/17/2023

315488 10 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC FAIL TO YIELD 05/17/2023

315488 11 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY 05/17/2023

315488 12 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 05/17/2023

315488 13 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 05/17/2023

315488 14 DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 05/17/2023

315489 1 FRITTS, DAVID WAYNE FIRST DEGREE MURDER 05/17/2023

315489 2 FRITTS, DAVID WAYNE POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED 05/17/2023

315490 1 MACMILLAN, WILLIAM CHARLES DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 05/17/2023



315491 1 MAHAN, MATTHEW EBEN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 05/17/2023

315492 1 MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN POSS.

OF HANDGUJN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 05/17/2023315493 1 REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 05/17/2023315494 1 STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIE 05/17/2023315494 2 STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 05/17/2023315495 1 SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 05/17/2023315495 2 SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 05/17/2023315495 3 SWALLOWS, MIKALIA CHEYENEE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 05/17/2023