Stevenson, Ala., Woman Charged With Filing Mass False Unemployment Claims During COVID

A Stevenson, Ala., woman is facing charges in Chattanooga Federal Court that she was involved in a group involved in filing mass false unemployment insurance claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dana Adkins is charged with one count of wire fraud.

An information filed against her said she "coordinated with others who had knowledge about making false submissions to various states' UI programs and worked with them to create a system to make mass false UI claims to those states."

She obtained the personal information of other individuals with which to make false UI claims in various states, it was stated.

The information says she obtained the permission of these individuals to file false claims using their information.

The claims were filed with the UI office in Pennsylvania, it was stated.

The government said she caused $150,804 in debit cards to be issued to people who were not entitled to receive the claims.