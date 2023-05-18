Appeals Court Dismisses Remaining Claims Against Deputy Goforth In Baptism Case

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed the remaining claims against Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Goforth in the Wilkey baptism case.

In that matter, former Deputy Daniel Wilkey "baptized" a woman he had arrested in a traffic stop, taking her to Soddy Lake.

It was alleged that Deputy Goforth arrived on the scene. A lawsuit against him said he should have tried to stop the baptism.

Attorney Jerry Tidwell said, "In a unanimous opinion, the court ruled that deputy Goforth was entitled to qualified immunity as his actions violated no clearly established constitutional right of the late Shandle Riley.

"While the plaintiff has the right to request the U.S. Supreme Court to review this ruling, deputy Goforth is gratified that this high court has ruled in his favor. Deputy Goforth has consistently stated that he did not intend to nor in fact did he violate the late Ms. Riley's constitutional rights.

"Deputy Goforth has been the object of sometimes vicious and uninformed attacks on social media and press coverage. This coverage often cherry-picked facts without covering the facts in the public domain that tell another side to these events.

"Therefore, deputy Goforth has asked us as his counsel to make this ruling available to all the public for review."