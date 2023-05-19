Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, May 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, ZAVIAN 
1691 ROSS TRL NW DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ALLARD, SEAN JEFFREY 
3012 BRISBANE CT SPRING HILL, 371741268 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ANDREWS, MICHAEL SHAKURR 
2004 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071049 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BEARDEN, DUSTIN FRANKLIN 
200 MAIN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE 
4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHISLOM, RALPH H 
2503 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLAY, DAEMON T 
1013 N MOORE ROAD #B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE 
6839 DEERWOOD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COOK, OCTAVIA 
712 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG 
3001 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON SUS

DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS 
1705 APPLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS 
3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

GENTRY, ADRIAN MICHELLE 
932 HURT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY 
932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALIAS CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,

HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT 
2711 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HEARD, ORVAL LYNN 
14774 HONEYBEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A TOOL SHED)

HULLENDER, NATHAN DOUGLAS 
1203 NE 10TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IBANES, HECTOR HUERTA 
3519 MAGNUM DR HERMITAGE, 37306 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL 
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEOWN, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
1194 HOOKER RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE 
2120 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL 
703 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052241 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA 
727 EAST 11TH HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LYNN, SCOTT T 
9030 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
458 W 38TH ST Chattanooga, 374101359 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PARKS, MICHAEL RAY 
4145 RINGGOLD RD #B16 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

PAYNE, RONNIE LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INDECENCY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PEREZ ARREAGA, GUADALUPE 
1112 E 33RD ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL 
9250 LAWFORD WAY, APT 306 OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT 
1016 FLOYD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RIDLEY, LACY KAY 
104 MAPLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

SESSIONS, TABITHA M 
107 Handley Rd Signal Mountain, 373777648 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, CHARLES LEBRON 
746 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEPHENS, MICHAEL WAYNE 
61 STEPHENS LN RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
(VOP) FAILURE TO APPEAR

STEVENSON, JEFFREY HENRY 
160 E COHAWKIN RD CLARKSBORO, 08020 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER 
3400 LISA DRIVE APT. 3 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VAUGHN, CHRISTIE L 
222 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VAUGHN, DAVID RAY 
1639 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROABATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROABATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON 
728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN 
13 MILLER RD SEQUATCHIE, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH

WOLFE, JACOB MARSHALL 
HOMELSS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

ADDISON, ZAVIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/11/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ALLARD, SEAN JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ANDREWS, MICHAEL SHAKURR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BEARDEN, DUSTIN FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOK, OCTAVIA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON SUS
GENTRY, ADRIAN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PARKS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RIDLEY, LACY KAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
SMITH, CHARLES LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/16/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEPHENS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • (VOP) FAILURE TO APPEAR
VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROABATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROABATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

Latest Headlines
Lookouts Capture 2-0 Win Over Shuckers
  • Sports
  • 5/19/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Flees Dollar General With Laundry Soap, Cleaning Supplies; Woman Apologizes And Returns Cart Before Taking Off With Cartload Of Beer She Stole
  • Breaking News
  • 5/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/19/2023
Baylor's Evie Culbreath Repeats As DII-AA Pentathlon Champion
Baylor's Evie Culbreath Repeats As DII-AA Pentathlon Champion
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/18/2023
Lee Freshman Malachi Cloud Named To NCBWA South Region Team
  • Sports
  • 5/18/2023
Walker Valley Shuts Out Smyrna In AAAA Sectional Game One
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/18/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Flees Dollar General With Laundry Soap, Cleaning Supplies; Woman Apologizes And Returns Cart Before Taking Off With Cartload Of Beer She Stole
  • 5/19/2023

The manager of Dollar General, 3158 Broad St., showed police a video of an older thin black female wearing a maroon sweater and black tights run out of the store with $55 worth of laundry detergent ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, ZAVIAN 1691 ROSS TRL NW DALTON, 30721 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... more

1 Person Killed In Wreck On Highway 156 In Marion County On Thursday Afternoon
  • 5/18/2023

One person was killed in a wreck in Marion County on Thursday afternoon. At 2:21 p.m. CST, the Haletown Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fatal single-vehicle wreck on Highway ... more

Breaking News
New Valleybrook Owners Renew Beer License: Bode Has New Ownership
  • 5/18/2023
Appeals Court Dismisses Remaining Claims Against Deputy Goforth In Baptism Case
  • 5/18/2023
Stevenson, Ala., Woman Charged With Filing Mass False Unemployment Claims During COVID
  • 5/18/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 5/18/2023
County Clerk Knowles Cautions On Use Of Outdated License Plate
  • 5/18/2023
Opinion
Show Who's Boss
  • 5/18/2023
Wasted Field Trip To Lookouts Game - And Response
  • 5/18/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/19/2023
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
Sports
Lookouts Capture 2-0 Win Over Shuckers
  • 5/19/2023
UTC Golf Headed To NCAA Championships
  • 5/17/2023
Today's Lookouts Game Is Sold Out As Over 4,000 Students Are Expected
  • 5/17/2023
Lee Freshman Malachi Cloud Named To NCBWA South Region Team
  • 5/18/2023
UTC Tennis Adds Ball State Transfer Emma Peeler
  • 5/18/2023
Happenings
Music & Movies In Miller Celebrates AAPI Month With Activities And The Karate Kid
  • 5/18/2023
Jen Jeffrey Billington Has Book Signing For Her Memoir May 27
Jen Jeffrey Billington Has Book Signing For Her Memoir May 27
  • 5/18/2023
Jerry Summers: Thank You For Allowing Me To Serve On The EC
Jerry Summers: Thank You For Allowing Me To Serve On The EC
  • 5/18/2023
Paw Palooza 2023 Set June 10 At Coolidge Park
  • 5/18/2023
Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon Celebrates Kelly McCoy Saturday
  • 5/18/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/18/2023
Free Acoustic Concert At Heritage House Will Be June 1
  • 5/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
  • 5/19/2023
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
  • 5/17/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Opinion
Show Who's Boss
  • 5/18/2023
Wasted Field Trip To Lookouts Game - And Response
  • 5/18/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/19/2023
Dining
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Business
Michael Walton Leaving green|spaces To Start Global Energy Transition Advisory Firm
Michael Walton Leaving green|spaces To Start Global Energy Transition Advisory Firm
  • 5/18/2023
Despite Large Appraisal Increase In Whitfield County, Authorities Pledge To "Offset Almost All Tax Increases"
  • 5/18/2023
Day Of Service Kicks Off TVA’s 90th Anniversary Celebration
Day Of Service Kicks Off TVA’s 90th Anniversary Celebration
  • 5/18/2023
Real Estate
Noveau Realty Group, A Women-Led Independent Real Estate Brokerage Is Founded
  • 5/18/2023
Warehouses On Wauhatchie Pike Sell For $18,765,433
  • 5/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 11-17
  • 5/18/2023
Student Scene
Baylor's Michael Ho ’18 Named Research Scholar For U.S. Fulbright
Baylor's Michael Ho ’18 Named Research Scholar For U.S. Fulbright
  • 5/18/2023
DARE Graduation Ceremony Held At CSLA
  • 5/17/2023
UTC Revamps, Restarts Master's Degree In Music Program
  • 5/17/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
  • 5/17/2023
Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga Winner Is Faithful Volunteer
Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga Winner Is Faithful Volunteer
  • 5/18/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Expanding With 175,000-Square Foot Cardiovascular Pavilion
  • 5/17/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Ted Mills And His Beautiful Roses
  • 5/18/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Design Studio And Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors To Host 2 Montague Park Redesign Community Engagement Sessions
  • 5/18/2023
Chattanooga’s Bike To Work Day Activates City To Encourage Sustainable Commuting
  • 5/17/2023
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
  • 5/17/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Union Gospel Mission To Graduate 4 Men From Shelter’s Programs On Sunday
Union Gospel Mission To Graduate 4 Men From Shelter’s Programs On Sunday
  • 5/18/2023
Greater Emmanuel Apostolic Church Has Summer Kickoff And VBS
  • 5/18/2023
Bob Tamasy: Trite But True: An Attitude Of Gratitude
Bob Tamasy: Trite But True: An Attitude Of Gratitude
  • 5/18/2023
Obituaries
Olivia "Libby" Swingle
Olivia "Libby" Swingle
  • 5/18/2023
Deborah Christine Lumpkin
  • 5/18/2023
David Franklin Downer
David Franklin Downer
  • 5/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Hickman, Betty Jean Hicks (Decatur)
Hickman, Betty Jean Hicks (Decatur)
  • 5/19/2023
Arp, Deborah Lou (Cleveland)
  • 5/18/2023
Vandergriff, Tabitha Marie Vanoy (Cleveland)
Vandergriff, Tabitha Marie Vanoy (Cleveland)
  • 5/18/2023