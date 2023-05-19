Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADDISON, ZAVIAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/11/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE ALLARD, SEAN JEFFREY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE ANDREWS, MICHAEL SHAKURR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/18/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/04/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BEARDEN, DUSTIN FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/04/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COOK, OCTAVIA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Charge(s):

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON SUS GENTRY, ADRIAN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2023

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,