Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADDISON, ZAVIAN
1691 ROSS TRL NW DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ALLARD, SEAN JEFFREY
3012 BRISBANE CT SPRING HILL, 371741268
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ANDREWS, MICHAEL SHAKURR
2004 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071049
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BEARDEN, DUSTIN FRANKLIN
200 MAIN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE
4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHISLOM, RALPH H
2503 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAY, DAEMON T
1013 N MOORE ROAD #B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
COLANGELO-SORBELLO, DAVID ALEXE
6839 DEERWOOD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOK, OCTAVIA
712 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
3001 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON SUS
DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
1705 APPLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS
3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GENTRY, ADRIAN MICHELLE
932 HURT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY
932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALIAS CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,
HAMILTON, ANTIONE LAMONT
2711 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
14774 HONEYBEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A TOOL SHED)
HULLENDER, NATHAN DOUGLAS
1203 NE 10TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IBANES, HECTOR HUERTA
3519 MAGNUM DR HERMITAGE, 37306
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEOWN, BRITTNEY NICOLE
1194 HOOKER RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE
2120 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL
703 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052241
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
727 EAST 11TH HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LYNN, SCOTT T
9030 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
458 W 38TH ST Chattanooga, 374101359
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PARKS, MICHAEL RAY
4145 RINGGOLD RD #B16 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INDECENCY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PEREZ ARREAGA, GUADALUPE
1112 E 33RD ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL
9250 LAWFORD WAY, APT 306 OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT
1016 FLOYD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RIDLEY, LACY KAY
104 MAPLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
SESSIONS, TABITHA M
107 Handley Rd Signal Mountain, 373777648
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, CHARLES LEBRON
746 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEPHENS, MICHAEL WAYNE
61 STEPHENS LN RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
(VOP) FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEVENSON, JEFFREY HENRY
160 E COHAWKIN RD CLARKSBORO, 08020
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEWART, GARRISON ALEXANDER
3400 LISA DRIVE APT. 3 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VAUGHN, CHRISTIE L
222 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
1639 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROABATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROABATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN
13 MILLER RD SEQUATCHIE, 37377
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SPEEDING
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH
WOLFE, JACOB MARSHALL
HOMELSS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
