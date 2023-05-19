Latest Headlines

Gunbarrel Road Between Goodwin Road And Shallowford Road Resurfacing Starts Sunday Night

  • Friday, May 19, 2023

Contractors on behalf of the Chattanooga Division of Transportation (CDOT) will be resurfacing Gunbarrel Road beginning Sunday night with the overnight work lasting until early Friday morning. The entire roadway between Shallowford Road and Goodwin Road will be milled, repaved, and striped as part of the 2023 Planned Resurfacing Projects.

All work will be performed between the hours of 6 PM and 7 AM, with access maintained both northbound and southbound for the duration of the project. Very brief closures may occur at parking lot entrances as the crews mill and repave the outer lanes. The entire intersection of Gunbarrel Road and Goodwin Road will also be resurfaced. Please follow all instructions from flagging teams and traffic control devices when nearing the work area.

As each lane is resurfaced, temporary striping will be in place with permanent markings installed soon after.

Please Note: All construction and repaving projects are weather permitting.

View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.

Latest Headlines
Williams Named New Girls Basketball Coach At Ooltewah
Williams Named New Girls Basketball Coach At Ooltewah
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/19/2023
Gunbarrel Road Between Goodwin Road And Shallowford Road Resurfacing Starts Sunday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 5/19/2023
Jon Massey Returning As Head Softball Coach At Ooltewah
Jon Massey Returning As Head Softball Coach At Ooltewah
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/19/2023
Cleveland State Golf Qualifies For National Championship
  • Sports
  • 5/19/2023
Lee's Srichantamit Named To DII South Region Team
  • Sports
  • 5/19/2023
Lee Golfers Named Division II PING All-Region
  • Sports
  • 5/19/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/19/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Woman Flees Dollar General With Laundry Soap, Cleaning Supplies; Woman Apologizes For Stealing Beer And She Makes Getaway
  • 5/19/2023

The manager of Dollar General, 3158 Broad St., showed police a video of an older thin black female wearing a maroon sweater and black tights run out of the store with $55 worth of laundry detergent ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, ZAVIAN 1691 ROSS TRL NW DALTON, 30721 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... more

Breaking News
1 Person Killed In Wreck On Highway 156 In Marion County On Thursday Afternoon
  • 5/18/2023
New Valleybrook Owners Renew Beer License: Bode Has New Ownership
  • 5/18/2023
Covenant Graduate, Former Chattanooga Pastor Harry Reeder Dies In Car Crash
Covenant Graduate, Former Chattanooga Pastor Harry Reeder Dies In Car Crash
  • 5/18/2023
Stevenson, Ala., Woman Charged With Filing Mass False Unemployment Claims During COVID
  • 5/18/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 5/18/2023
Opinion
Show Who's Boss
  • 5/18/2023
Wasted Field Trip To Lookouts Game - And Response
  • 5/18/2023
Not Interested
  • 5/19/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/19/2023
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Sports
Lookouts Capture 2-0 Win Over Shuckers
  • 5/19/2023
UTC Golf Headed To NCAA Championships
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga Roller Derby Has 2nd Home Game Of 2023 On June 10
Chattanooga Roller Derby Has 2nd Home Game Of 2023 On June 10
  • 5/19/2023
Cleveland State Golf Qualifies For National Championship
  • 5/19/2023
Lee's Srichantamit Named To DII South Region Team
  • 5/19/2023
Happenings
Andy Grammer Announced For Siskin’s 60th StarNight Gala
Andy Grammer Announced For Siskin’s 60th StarNight Gala
  • 5/19/2023
U.S. 11 Antique Alley Passes Through Chattanooga This Weekend
  • 5/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Thank You For Allowing Me To Serve On The EC
Jerry Summers: Thank You For Allowing Me To Serve On The EC
  • 5/18/2023
Chattanooga Elks Lodge To Posthumously Award Grand Elks Lodge Medal Of Valor To Gregory D. Neely
  • 5/19/2023
Ridgedale Neighborhood Hosts Block Party On Saturday
  • 5/19/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/18/2023
Free Acoustic Concert At Heritage House Will Be June 1
  • 5/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
  • 5/19/2023
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
  • 5/17/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Opinion
Show Who's Boss
  • 5/18/2023
Wasted Field Trip To Lookouts Game - And Response
  • 5/18/2023
Not Interested
  • 5/19/2023
Dining
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Business
Michael Walton Leaving green|spaces To Start Global Energy Transition Advisory Firm
Michael Walton Leaving green|spaces To Start Global Energy Transition Advisory Firm
  • 5/18/2023
Despite Large Appraisal Increase In Whitfield County, Authorities Pledge To "Offset Almost All Tax Increases"
  • 5/18/2023
Day Of Service Kicks Off TVA’s 90th Anniversary Celebration
Day Of Service Kicks Off TVA’s 90th Anniversary Celebration
  • 5/18/2023
Real Estate
Noveau Realty Group, A Women-Led Independent Real Estate Brokerage Is Founded
  • 5/18/2023
Warehouses On Wauhatchie Pike Sell For $18,765,433
  • 5/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 11-17
  • 5/18/2023
Student Scene
Fitch Reaffirms BBB Rating On UTC Student Housing Bonds
  • 5/19/2023
Baylor's Michael Ho ’18 Named Research Scholar For U.S. Fulbright
Baylor's Michael Ho ’18 Named Research Scholar For U.S. Fulbright
  • 5/18/2023
DARE Graduation Ceremony Held At CSLA
  • 5/17/2023
Living Well
Freedom From Smoking Class Begins June 6
  • 5/19/2023
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
Erlanger Performs 1st Breakthrough Procedure In State For Prostate Cancer
  • 5/17/2023
Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga Winner Is Faithful Volunteer
Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga Winner Is Faithful Volunteer
  • 5/18/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Ted Mills And His Beautiful Roses
  • 5/18/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Outdoors
Master Gardeners Has Free Class On Container Gardening
Master Gardeners Has Free Class On Container Gardening
  • 5/19/2023
Chattanooga Design Studio And Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors To Host 2 Montague Park Redesign Community Engagement Sessions
  • 5/18/2023
Chattanooga’s Bike To Work Day Activates City To Encourage Sustainable Commuting
  • 5/17/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
In the Midst Devotional Offers Restoration In Midst Of Traumatic Loss
In the Midst Devotional Offers Restoration In Midst Of Traumatic Loss
  • 5/19/2023
Union Gospel Mission To Graduate 4 Men From Shelter’s Programs On Sunday
Union Gospel Mission To Graduate 4 Men From Shelter’s Programs On Sunday
  • 5/18/2023
Greater Emmanuel Apostolic Church Has Summer Kickoff And VBS
  • 5/18/2023
Obituaries
Callie Chapman
Callie Chapman
  • 5/19/2023
Olivia "Libby" Swingle
Olivia "Libby" Swingle
  • 5/18/2023
Deborah Christine Lumpkin
  • 5/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Hickman, Betty Jean Hicks (Decatur)
Hickman, Betty Jean Hicks (Decatur)
  • 5/19/2023
McLain, Anita Rose (Cleveland)
McLain, Anita Rose (Cleveland)
  • 5/19/2023
Carpenter, Lawrence Franklin "Frank," Jr. (Athens)
Carpenter, Lawrence Franklin "Frank," Jr. (Athens)
  • 5/19/2023