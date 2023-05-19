Woman Says Man Pushed Into Her Apartment, Sexually Assaulted Her

A Hixson woman said a man at her apartment complex forced his way into her unit and sexually assaulted her.

Patrick Keith Harlow, 36, is charged with sexual battery.

In the incident last Friday, an apartment manager said she saw a man she did not know walking through the back of the apartments. She said he went all the way to the woman's back door.

She said she initially thought it might be the woman's boyfriend, but later found out that it was not.

The woman said she was taking her trash to the street when she saw the man walking a dog. She said she was trying to be friendly with the dog, going up to pet it.

She said when she started back to her apartment, the man (Harlow) said he would be up in a second to talk with her. She said she told him that was not a good idea and he was not welcome. She said he once again said he would be up to talk.

Afterward, she said Harlow followed her and said he wanted to see the inside of her apartment. She said she allowed him to look through the door. She said he then pushed past her and went inside.

She said she repeatedly told him to leave, but he refused.

The woman said he began rubbing his private area on her and trying to kiss her, then he reached in her pants.

She said he kept saying, "What? Are you scared?"

She said he finally left after she clinched her legs together tightly and opened the front door.

Harlow has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2006.