Chattanooga State Resuming Classes After Cyber Incident

  Friday, May 19, 2023

Chattanooga State is preparing to resume currently delayed May 8th 13-week classes and to start the May 30th classes on time after a cyber incident was discovered on May 6 that impacted some summer classes.
 
"Our commitment to providing high-quality education remains unwavering in the face of this cyber incident," said Dr. Rebecca Ashford, Chattanooga State president. "Our goal is to resume the May 8th 13-week courses next week and start the May 30th courses on time. We understand the frustration this cyber incident has caused, and we are taking the necessary steps in an effort to get our students and faculty back on track as quickly as possible." 
 
All TN eCampus students have received personal email notifications about their summer classes starting on time May 22.

TCAT classes and study abroad courses continue to meet as planned.
 
The College is actively working to provide access to eLearn learning management system for the delayed May 8th 13-week courses. Students enrolled in the delayed May 8th 13-week courses will resume classes beginning the week of May 22. Impacted faculty and students will be contacted by the College with information about accessing eLearn using our Help Desk agents.
 
The College is also preparing for students enrolled in the May 30th courses to start on time. Further information about when and how May 30th faculty and students will access eLearn will be shared to impacted individuals next week on the College’s website.
 
Walk-in Advising is available for Summer classes and returning students in the Student Center beginning Monday, May 22, 12 Noon-5 p.m. and then Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. 
 
New Student Advising Workshops are on schedule as planned. Final grades and transcripts will be available next week.
 
Registration for Summer classes will begin next week for sessions starting May 30 and July 5. 
 
The College encourages vigilance and recommends taking precautionary measures to protect personal information, it was stated.

Officials said earlier the college was working with law enforcement in regard to the incident.

Red Bank Starts Budget Process With $1.8 Million Revenue Gap
One person was killed in a wreck in Marion County on Thursday afternoon. He was identified as Larry Thomas, 46, of Tennessee. At 2:21 p.m. CST, the Haletown Volunteer Fire Department was ... more

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chair Dotley). III. Special Presentation. Women’s Fund ... more

Hamilton County Schools on Friday announced three leadership assignments for the 2023-24 school year. The announcements include the principal for the district’s new University High, an elementary ... more

