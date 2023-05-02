3 Minors Charged With Possession Of Alcohol - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol, and underage driving while impaired. Two other minors in the vehicle were also charged with being in possession of alcohol.



A traffic stop in the 4500 block of Katie Kim Lane resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

Police responded to Collegedale Academy elementary school after school officials reported a drone flying over the children’s playground. The drone was never observed by police and nothing was found out of the ordinary.

An individual came to city hall asking for a report of an alleged theft at a Cleveland elementary school. Officers explained that they would need to seek assistance from the Cleveland Police Department.

A concerned citizen in the 9300 block of Caddo Lane called in about a footprint they had seen in their backyard. Police responded and discovered the footprint was in fact a tire track from a lawn mower. No police action was taken.

A concerned citizen reported that they had witnessed a young child playing in the Walmart parking lot and getting into the back seat of a car. After further investigation it was determined the child was with their family and all was okay.

A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the arrest of two individuals for felony possession of methamphetamines and oxycodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.