Health Department Reports 1st Deaths Of Children Under 5 From Suspected Drug Overdoses

  • Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Health Department reports suspected drug overdose deaths from illicit substances among children younger than five years old for the first time since the department began tracking overdose death data in 2021.

From Jan. 1 to May 2 of this year, there have been approximately 85 suspected non-fatal drug overdose-related emergency room visits in Hamilton County among children younger than 18.

Over half of those were children ages 5 and under.

Officials said, "The number of non-fatal drug overdoses only represents the suspected drug overdoses that were transported to a Hamilton County hospital and does not include any that declined transportation to the hospital or were treated in a non-Hamilton County hospital. This number includes any overdose-related emergency department visit, regardless of substance type, and may include illicit drugs, prescription medications, or over-the-counter medications.

"If you are a caretaker that is struggling with substance misuse, help is available. Please call/text the Tennessee REDLINE at 800-889-9789. Residents with legitimate concerns about a child’s safety should report it immediately to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services online at https://apps.tn.gov/carat/ or by calling their hotline at 877-237-0004. Please call 911 if there is a life-threatening emergency. Information regarding naloxone, overdose prevention, and more can be found in the Hamilton County drug overdose resource guide. "

 

 

