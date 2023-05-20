Latest Headlines

Books In Historic Chattanooga Photo Series Still Available

  Saturday, May 20, 2023

Copies of the first four books in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, are still available by mail.

A fifth volume, More Old Chattanooga Photos, is planned to be issued later this year.

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

There are a few remaining copies of the third edition of The Remarkable Stokes Collection of early Chattanooga photos The book includes some 700 early Chattanooga views.

The pictures were passed down to great-granddaughter, Connie Cooper Jones, who graciously allowed their publication. The over-sized, clear photos have been kept in several cardboard boxes for over a century. Most had not previously been published. The most recent photo in the collection is around 1920, and many are much older. This book has almost 600 pages.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale. Each is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling.

The new book, which will be the fifth in the historical series, will include 676 old Chattanooga photos. Featured in this volume will be houses, businesses, industries, Bluff View, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, North Chattanooga, St. Elmo, Lookout Mountain, Walden's Ridge, Fort Oglethorpe, people, and trains and streetcars.

Order from:

John Wilson

PO Box 2331

Chattanooga, Tn., 37409

Please make checks to Chattanoogan.com.

